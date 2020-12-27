The ski areas in Austria have been open since Christmas Eve – under strict corona restrictions. In some winter sports resorts, the rules are not followed.

Update from December 26th, 3:40 p.m .: Despite the new Lockdowns in Austria Many ski lifts continue to run in the neighboring country. “The guests are very disciplined,” said the spokeswoman for the ski areas High quality and Ötscher in Lower Austria, Karin Munk, on Saturday the APA. “At the moment everything is going according to plan.”

The cable cars had to reach their maximum Number of guests by more than half to reduce, Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Only those who have a valid ticket can access the Ski areas and parking lots. Skiers over 14 years must FFP2 masks when they are in gondolas or queuing.

Corona in Austria: The rush at Semmering causes chaos – mayor threatens to be cordoned off

The situation is different on the other hand Semmering (Neukirchen district) in Lower Austria. There was the rush to the Christmas Holidays For concern taken care of. According to APA were on Saturday 250 barriers set up. So that only one should be achieved limit number of people comes into the area.

In spite of Announcements and corresponding signs are the Distance rules not always been observed. In addition, was parked wild been. “We will control who enters the area. If that doesn’t work, we’ll be whole tomorrow shut off“Becomes mayor Hermann Doppelreiter (ÖVP) from oe24.at quoted.

Hardly any distance: Storm on Semmering the day before the lockdown. The coronavirus quickly became a minor matter.https://t.co/VdC4QjzGSX pic.twitter.com/KxvFX2vsIx – Kronen Zeitung (@krone_at) December 25, 2020

Corona in Austria: Briefly warns – “The third wave will break in on us”

Update from December 26th, 12:48 p.m .: It gets that fast Corona winter Austria’s Federal Chancellor believes it will not be over Sebastian Kurz * (ÖVP). “The first quarter of 2021 will certainly be an extreme challenge for Europe, the third wave will break in on us, and the number of infections will again increase massively in many European countries,” he said in an interview with the broadcaster ORF. Briefly further:

“After that, I assume that there will be steady relaxation due to the higher temperatures, but also due to the steadily increasing number of those who are vaccinated. And I expect that we will be back to a large extent in the summer normality can return. “

He also defended his government’s approach in the first wave: “It was right to react decisively early on so that the contagion numbers don’t even explode. That’s the best way with this pandemic to deal with. ” Austria has been in the third lockdown since Saturday (see update from December 26th, 10:32 a.m.). Kurz also justifies the fact that the ski lifts were allowed to open on December 24th democratic decision-making processes. Many federal states have fought to ensure that outdoor sports should also be possible during the lockdown. “At the end of the day, of course, political decisions have to be made by a broad group of politicians.”

Kurz firmly believes that Corona tests will prevail. “I believe tests will become an absolute normal in the months to come, like brushing their teeth every day, and I believe the mass of people will be happy when the tests help us reduce infection.”

Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Federal Chancellor of Austria © Roland Schlager / APA / dpa

Corona in Austria: Third lockdown in the country – vaccination doses arrived

Update from December 26th, 10:32 am: Just in time for the start of the third Corona lockdowns in Austria on this Saturday the first vaccination doses with the remedy of Biontech and Pfizer arrived in the country. The delivery came from Belgium via Germany, as the authorities announced. The approximately 10,000 cans were brought from the border crossing in Suben in Upper Austria to a warehouse in Vienna under police escort. The vaccination campaign is to begin on Sunday, initially for over 80-year-old residents of retirement and nursing homes, similar to Germany.

Due to the shutdown *, many remain shops now closed until January 17th. Grocery stores, pharmacies and drug stores, for example, are excluded. Hairdressers and many other service providers are closed, as are cultural and leisure facilities. In the past seven days, around 160 cases per 100,000 inhabitants were counted. This is the so-called Seven-day incidence In contrast to the previous months, it is now below the current values ​​in Germany.

Corona in Austria: 400 ski stations are open – only a few skiers on the way

Update from December 25th: Much has been criticized, but the expected rush did not materialize on the opening day. Despite the Corona pandemic in Austria on Christmas Eve around 400 Ski stations of the country reopened – even though the third nationwide corona lockdown will come into force on Saturday, December 26th.

Due to the 10-day quarantine, large numbers of tourists were not to be expected anyway, but even for the Austrians themselves, the ski start fell into the water, as the saying goes. In the west of Austria, Christmas was mostly rainy and snowy at higher altitudes. There were only a few skiers on the slopes, like the portal oe24.at reported. In this way, at least in the winter sports regions, you could keep the necessary safety distance without any problems.

However, further lawsuits follow. Above all, the mask requirement on and in the gondolas causes a lack of understanding. Alois Rainer, chairman of the gastronomy department in the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, has a “massive lack of understanding” about the take-away regulation. “Who will compensate the hosts for this additional damage?” He said today.

First report from December 23: Vienna – The Ski lifts are allowed to open from December 24th under strict conditions – but hardly anyone expects tourists in Austria on that day. They must because of corona up to ten days in quarantine. The start is intended for locals anyway – but without Ischglthat should mean something to non-winter athletes too.

And also Saalbach-Hinterglemm won’t be there. The reason: the Austria-wide obligation, one in the gondolas and when queuing FFP2 mask to wear: “At some point it will be enough,” said Isabella Dschulnigg, managing director of Saalbacher Bergbahnen Salzburg news. The FFP2 obligation is from the point of view of their industry unconstitutional. A cable car could not guarantee a check of the masks, but the legal liability lie with the managing directors.

Fun in Ischgl (archive image) – before Corona © Felix Hörhager / dpa

Ischgl tourism director on Corona in Austria: “We are in the shop window”

In Ischgl, once Hotspot With the spread of the corona virus, the problem is the cross-border ski area with Switzerland. “If you make two turns in Swiss territory, you would have to be in quarantine when you return to Austria,” said Ischgl’s head of tourism, Andreas Steibl.

Even with the protective mask obligation and the gastronomy ruled partly in Switzerland and Austria completely different provisions. “We’re in the shop window and prefer not to start under these conditions.” A start will now be made after the one in Austria until January 17th lasting Lockdown aimed at which also includes restaurants and hotels.

Corona mass tests in Austria: Kurz government tries a second run

In the neighboring country of Germany, the incidence value is currently around 200. The Austrian Chancellor had last Friday Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) one third hard lockdown announces. The second didn’t end until December 7th. Valid again from December 26th to January 24th all day Exit restrictions. There should be easing for citizens who follow the planned for mid-January (15-17) Corona mass tests participate.

Specifically, that means: From December 26th. Trade and body-friendly service providers are closed again. Affected employees have the option of short-time work. This year there will still be a sales replacement, from next year there will be a fixed cost subsidy. – Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) December 18, 2020

The country has a different timetable than Germany: shops (except pharmacies and drugstores), Museums and schools have to close again – from the January 18th should they then be accessible to those citizens who have a negative test result be able to show. Teachers, shop assistants and public transport drivers are due from this date weekly be re-tested. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

