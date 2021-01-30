The number of corona cases in Austria is still high. Nevertheless, Sebastian Kurz announced that he would defuse the lockdown. There was a tourist raid in St. Anton. The news ticker.

Austria is located at Corona* -Lockdown . The planned end of the measures is dated February 8th.

is located at . The planned end of the measures is dated February 8th. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz already announced easing. (see first report)

already announced easing. (see first report) Ski tourists Unauthorized use of the slopes is a cause of concern for the authorities. Last distributed the police at a Raid 96 ads. (see update from January 30th, 6.45pm)

Unauthorized use of the slopes is a cause of concern for the authorities. Last distributed the at a 96 ads. (see update from January 30th, 6.45pm) This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from January 30th, 6.45pm: Apparently, some people simply don’t want to admit that skiing is falling flat this season. In St. Anton am Arlberg it was noticed that not only Austrian winter sports enthusiasts cavorted on the slopes. Because there were reports about it, the police conducted Raids through – from their point of view with success.

During the action, 15 officers examined 133 people in 44 accommodations in St. Anton am Arlberg and in the Stanzertal on Friday evening, as the Tyrolean police reported. The bottom line: 96 ads for tourists from different countries. “British, Danes, Swedes, Romanians, Germans, Australians, Irish and Poles, among others, were checked and reported,” said the police. “The penalty under the Epidemic Act for violations of the entry or emergency measures regulation is up to 2180 euros. “

The Mayor of St. Anton, Helmut Mall, had sounded the alarm this week because, in his opinion, too many foreigners were in town because of the Corona rules shouldn’t have been there. They apparently took advantage of loopholes in the ordinances: “Many people have registered second homes and say they have the prospect of work. But there are currently no jobs in tourism, ”the newspaper quoted as saying courier the mayor.

Corona in Austria: Kurz wants to “open everything that works” – but the planned tightening affects many Germans

Update from January 30th, 7:36 a.m.: Austria also wants different ones because of the spread Corona mutations the Entry rules tighten. The news agency reports APA citing a draft from the Ministry of Health. That is intended:

Mandatory medical certificate or Corona test certificate not older than 72 hours for commuter

The rhythm of the Evidence is still unclear

is still unclear A daily Submission of a certificate is therefore considered unlikely

Submission of a certificate is therefore considered unlikely The measure should be in one week at the earliest come into effect.

In Austria, all travelers must have a Self-commitment to quarantine submit. So far, one has applied to commuters exception.

Corona in Austria: Kurz wants to “open everything that works” – important lockdown decisions are imminent

Our first report from January 30th: Vienna – The number of corona cases in Austria are still high. The country is still in a tough lockdown. But that could obviously change soon. On Monday (February 1), the parties will discuss possible easing. Kurz already indicated in advance how things should go after February 8th.

Coronavirus in Austria: “Risky virus variants arrived and detectable”

Exactly 1,500 new corona infections were found from Thursday to Friday in Austria registered. There were also 51 Covid 19 deaths. The total number of active Corona * cases is almost 14,600. And the seven-day incidence is also still at a high level with a value of just under 110 per 100,000 inhabitants. For comparison: Germany had a seven-day incidence value of 94.4 on Friday morning.

As in other European countries, the Virus mutations To care. So wrote the Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober on Thursday (January 28) on Twitter: “The risky virus variants * have arrived in Austria and are detectable. So far, however, the proven occurrence has been extremely regionally different and at the same time we have too few time series to evaluate the spread dynamics.”

Austria is in corona lockdown. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced easing. © Herbert Neubauer / APA / dpa

Coronavirus: Chancellor Kurz advises on the end of the lockdown and makes the announcement – “Open everything that works”

The lockdown is scheduled to end on February 8th. And already on Monday (February 1st) the parties want to debate how to proceed. Experts should also be present at the consultations. An early opening of the school classes promised Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as oe24.at and kurier.at reported on Friday (January 29) in the Federal Council.

Accordingly, Kurz also said that one wanted to “open everything that can be opened somehow”. Nevertheless, one will not act irresponsibly. In any case, it seems certain that the schools should be part of the first steps in the relaxation. Trade should also experience easing. (mbr) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Expa / Johann Groder