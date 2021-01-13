17 ski instructor candidates from different countries are infected. This could be the Covid mutation from Great Britain.

VIENNA taz | A corona cluster in Tyrol is currently raising the alarm in Austria. The British mutation of the Covid virus known as B 1.1.7 with a significantly higher risk of infection is likely to have arrived in the country. Under urgent suspicion – results of sequencing are not yet available – are English ski instructor candidates who are training in the Tyrolean community of Jochberg, Kitzbühel district. The state has been under special observation since the Ischgl ski resort spread the virus to half of Europe last March.

Specifically, the group of 17 is made up of British, Spanish, Irish and Estonians who are currently registered in Jochberg and who share accommodation. The first mild symptoms appeared in most of the people affected on January 3rd, says Elmar Rizzoli, head of the Corona task force in Tyrol: “You are in Tyrol for professional purposes as part of a ski instructor training course – the last arrived in Tyrol on December 18th ”. Flights from Great Britain have been banned from landing since December 22nd. So people must have been infected in Austria.

At the beginning of the week, a test center was set up in Jochberg, where around 200 residents will undergo an antigen test by Wednesday. All were Covid-negative, according to the official information. “So far, there is nothing to suggest that it has become more widespread here,” says Rizzoli, who does not see the World Cup ski races that are to take place in Kitzbühel at risk from Saturday.

One wonders, however, why ski instructors from several nations are being trained in the middle of the lockdown. Christian Abenthung, managing director of the Tyrolean Ski Instructor Association, points out in the Tyrolean daily newspaper from Wednesday all responsibility of yourself. Rather, the young people were invited by the Ski Instructor Academy in Taxenbach, Salzburg, which works closely with the Vienna Ski Instructor Association.

Lifts in operation

According to Abenthung, it is not yet a real ski instructor training, the students only learned to ski better in preparation. Ski lessons are currently limited to people from one household and are only permitted for professional purposes for people who have completed a ski instructor’s training, according to Abenthung. Despite the lockdown, the lifts have been in operation since December 24th.

A B 1.1.7 cluster was discovered at the same time in a Caritas nursing home in Vienna. There, 42 residents were infected within a very short time. It is assumed that the mutant originated from a Slovak nurse. According to various information, between 15 and 50 percent of new infections in Bratislava can be traced back to the highly contagious variant B 1.1.7.

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) was concerned about the spread of the new virus variant. The target of the end of the lockdown on January 25 is in question for him. He considers the obligation to wear FFP2 masks, which was already decided in Bavaria, to be “a variant of thought” in certain areas in Austria.