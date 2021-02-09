Austria has issued a travel warning for its own state of Tyrol because of the corona mutations. The indignation around Innsbruck is great. The news ticker for the coronavirus pandemic in the Alpine republic.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria : The Corona mutation B.1.351 * is very worrying.

: The is very worrying. The Alpine republic imposed because of the spread of the Coronavirus * Mutations a Travel warning for Tyrol.

a This News ticker to Corona pandemic in Austria is updated regularly.

Update from February 9th, 2:15 p.m .: Makes Bavaria the limit to Tyrol tight? Tightened Austria the exit regulations for his own federal state? The images from the region in the Alps are contradictory.

While on Monday between Kufstein, innsbruck and Reutte far-reaching easing of the Covid-19 restrictions have come into force, the immediate neighbors, such as the western state with its 1.8 million inhabitants, are checking because of the outbreak of the South African Corona variant can be isolated.

One region in particular is worrying. We’re talking about Schwaz district, in the north to the Bavarian districts Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen and Miesbach adjoins. For days, tests have been carried out in the district that confirmed further positive cases – at the weekend there were seven more cases.

But there are also sharp allegations that are Tyrol fine-tune the infection numbers. According to the news portal oe24.at The Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce President Christoph Walser pointed out on Sunday evening that there were “only eight active” cases of the mutation. The virologist Andreas Bergthaler spoke of “at least 293 confirmed cases” for Tyrol.

Corona mutations in Austria: Health Minister Anschober examines the “rough test” obligation for Tyrol

Update from February 9, 2 p.m.: Point of contention Tyrol: Austria’s Minister of Health Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober (The Greens) is now examining a kind of “rough test” obligation from Tyrolean regions to the federal territory. The news portal reports oe24.at.

So lawyers on behalf of the federal government would be out this Tuesday Vienna advise on what is now legally permissible. For example, the possibility that Tyroleans to leave a risk area with spread of the South African corona mutation B.1.351 have to show negative tests.

In the meantime, in the already complicated situation, the responsibility for the next political disaster in the corona crisis is being pushed back and forth. So should starter Tyrolean Governor Günther Platter (ÖVP) criticize the fact that this did not create the conditions for complete testing in the areas particularly affected by the mutant. The struggle for Tyrol – it goes on bitterly.

Corona virus in Austria: South African corona variant B.1.351 continues to cause concern

First report from February 9th: Munich / Vienna / Innsbruck – It’s in the Coronavirus pandemic the point of contention in Austria: The Travel warning for Tyrol because of the spread of the South African Corona variant B.1.351.

There is talk of isolation and isolation, against which the state government in innsbruck had resisted in vain.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: travel warning for Tyrol due to mutations

The Tyrolean Wirtschaftsbund chairman Franz Hörl went even further and said in an interview with him ORF on the travel warning for his federal state: “If Vienna to belch does. “Kind regards towards Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Health Minister Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober (Greens) and their federal government, who tough with the Tyrolean governor Günther Platter (ÖVP) had struggled.

After all, on Monday (February 8th), i.e. the same day of the Travel warning far-reaching throughout the Alpine republic Relaxations entered into force. For example, the trade and hairdressers were allowed to reopen, and alternating lessons were introduced in schools. Striking: The travel warning is only valid within Austria.

But: Out of concern for the Corona mutations * Tyrol could actually be further isolated. So on Tuesday (February 9th) the CSU emphatically brought a possible one Border closure of Bavaria* talking to his Austrian neighbor.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: is Bavaria closing the borders with Tyrol because of the mutations?

“We will not allow this wave to spread across the border to us in Germany,” said CSU General Secretary Markus Blume * RTL and n-tv: “That is why it is good and important that the border controls are now intensified again.” In addition, however, “border closure must also be a possibility”, if only as an “ultima ratio”.

Meanwhile, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also considers the easing in Austria to be “very dangerous for Germany”. You have to keep the South African variant away with all your might because the current vaccinations are of little help. “I am very concerned that we will find ourselves in a situation that is difficult to control,” said Lauterbach Merkur.de. Border controls are imperative, and closings must be used if necessary.

Keep track of all developments Corona pandemic in Austria here in News ticker. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network