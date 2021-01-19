D.he administration of the future American President Joe Biden does not want to implement a lifting of entry bans from Europe, among others, ordered by current incumbent Donald Trump. “On the advice of our medical team, the administration does not intend to end these restrictions on January 26 the future White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced on Monday evening (local time) on Twitter.

Shortly before, Trump had published an order according to which the entry ban for travelers from the Schengen area, Great Britain and Ireland and Brazil should no longer apply from January 26th. Trump pointed out that from this date on, proof of a negative corona test will be required on all international flights to the United States before departure.

Psaki said, “With the pandemic worsening and more contagious varieties emerging around the world, this is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel.”

Republican Trump’s term of office ends this Wednesday with Biden’s swearing-in. The Democrat has made the fight against the coronavirus one of his most important immediate goals. The pandemic remains out of control in the United States. According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, more than 24 million coronavirus infections have been detected in the country since the first case became known about a year ago. Around 400,000 people died after being infected.

Entry bans since March 2020

Trump had imposed the entry ban for foreigners in mid-March because of the rapid spread of the corona virus in several European countries. Currently, with a few exceptions, travelers from the Schengen Area, Great Britain and Ireland are not allowed to enter the United States. Trump had also issued strict entry bans for foreigners from China and Iran and recently introduced extensive entry restrictions for people from Brazil. Travel across the border to neighboring Canada in the north and Mexico in the south is also restricted because of the pandemic.

The American health authority CDC announced last week that a negative corona test will be mandatory from January 26th. The rule will apply to all international flights to the United States, regardless of the place of departure and the citizenship or visa of the travelers.

Even Americans will soon no longer be able to get in without a test

The order also applies to Americans who are exempt from the entry bans imposed by Trump. If a passenger cannot prove a negative test result or a survived Covid infection, “the airline must refuse boarding,” the message said. The so-called PCR test, with which the virus is to be detected, must therefore be carried out in the three days before departure.