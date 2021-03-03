D.he United States will have enough vaccine for all adults in the country “by the end of May,” according to President Joe Biden. So far, Biden had aimed to reach this milestone by the end of July. The recent approval of a third vaccine and government efforts to boost production of the compounds made it possible to reach the goal even faster, Biden said at the White House on Tuesday.

All teachers and educators would receive at least a first dose of vaccine by the end of March. He will instruct the states to give preference to school workers and educators for vaccinations where this has not yet been done. “It is a nationwide imperative that we get our children back to classrooms safely and as soon as possible,” said Biden. Schools could be opened without vaccinations with the necessary precautions, but many teachers and parents are concerned about this. The prioritization of the school staff for vaccinations is “a further step” to guarantee the safe resumption of normal school operations.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency approval for Johnson & Johnson’s drug on Saturday. The company has signed a contract with the government to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June. The vaccine will now also be produced by the competing pharmaceutical company Merck, as the government announced on Tuesday.

America will receive 300 million doses each from the two manufacturers of the previously approved vaccines, Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, by the end of July at the latest. Two doses are required for each vaccination; the amount alone would therefore be sufficient to supply all of the roughly 260 million adults in the country. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is effective after just one injection. So far, the vaccines have only been approved for adults.

Texas ends restrictions

Texas showed on Tuesday that American states decide independently of Washington: The state is lifting the mask requirement and the capacity limits for restaurants and other companies introduced due to the pandemic. “Now is the time to open Texas 100 percent,” said Republican Governor Greg Abbott. The time for restrictions on the economy is over in view of the ongoing vaccination campaign. “This has to end,” said Abbott. The lifting of the mask requirement and the capacity limits will apply from this Wednesday.

The approximately 29 million inhabitants of the southern state are called upon to adhere to the medical advice to contain the corona pandemic. But it no longer needs government regulations, said Abbott. If, contrary to expectations, the occupancy of hospitals in a district should rise sharply, the region could impose new restrictions. However, no penalties should be imposed for violations of, for example, a possible local mask requirement, said Abbott.

Criticism of the all-clear

The head of the American health authority CDC had only warned on Monday not to prematurely lift the corona requirements. Now is not the time for that, she warned. The renowned corona expert Ashish Jha from Brown University in Providence commented on Twitter that with the lifting of the corona requirements, Governor Abbott was “taking a great risk to people’s lives”.

The number of new infections in the United States has fallen sharply since the beginning of the year – from over 200,000 per day to an average of just over 60,000. However, experts warn that there could be another increase due to the new variants of the virus.

In Texas, 5.7 million doses of vaccine have already been given, according to Abbott. The number of vaccinations will now continue to increase by about a million a week, he promised. When the requirements were lifted, Abbott relied on estimates of the number of unreported infections that had already been overcome. So far, there have been 2.5 million confirmed infections in Texas. In reality, around ten million people could already have had an infection, he speculated.