WORLD: So far, just over 35,000 corona deaths have been reported for all of Africa, with a population of more than 1.2 billion. For comparison: In Europe with its 741 million inhabitants, there were more than 220,000 official corona deaths. How reliable are the numbers from Africa?

Anne Kühne: The reported deaths are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Because every message depends on many steps. First of all, a patient must have the confidence to go to a health center, where protective equipment must be available, which is often not the case. He needs to be tested and his death also needs to be reported later. Nevertheless: The number of cases and deaths were certainly not as large as expected.

WORLD: In the meantime there is talk of the “Africa riddle”. Why is it that the pandemic has been so mild there so far?