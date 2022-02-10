“While COVID-19 will be with us for the long term, there is light at the end of the tunnel. This year we can stop the chaos and destruction the virus has left in its path, and take back control of our lives,” the WHO official said.

“Over the past two years, the African continent has become smarter, faster and better responding to new increases in Covid cases, despite obstacles, including huge disparities in access to vaccines, as we have weathered the Covid storm,” Machidiso Moeti said. 19 flexibly, but it has cost us dearly with the deaths of more than 242,000 people and severely damaged our economies.”

Moeti’s optimism contrasts sharply with the warnings of the Director-General of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has repeatedly said that the epidemic is not over yet, and that it is too early for countries to believe that the end may be imminent.

“Wherever you are, Covid is not over yet,” Tedros said this week, warning of the possibility of new mutations of the Corona virus that could hinder the progress made so far, saying that the people of Africa are most at risk.

According to World Bank estimates, the “Covid 19” pandemic has pushed nearly 40 million people into extreme poverty in Africa, noting that every month delay in lifting containment measures costs the continent $13.8 billion in total domestic losses, according to Moeti.