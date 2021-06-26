OfKathrin Reikowski shut down

Namibia in southern Africa is struggling with the highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Virus variants encounter a largely unvaccinated population.

Munich / Windhoek – Namibia is about to start winter. Behind the population lies an almost carefree Corona summer, in which, with mostly low new infections, much was possible again that was normal before the pandemic. But for a few weeks now, the numbers have increased almost explosively: On Saturday, the country recorded 2547 new infections – with a little more than two million inhabitants across the country. Nurses report in local newspapers that it is no longer possible to admit all the sick to the intensive care unit.

“International conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus and the correct behavior have certainly contributed to the new outbreak of the pandemic,” said Namibia’s first lady, Monica Geingos, in an interview with health experts from the country, which was broadcast by NBC Namibia. In addition, the delta variant is suspected behind the increase in the numbers, as well as the mirror had reported.

Corona in Africa: WHO is planning vaccine centers in South Africa – harsh criticism of rich countries

So far, 135,058 vaccine doses have been inoculated in Namibia. Astrazeneca and the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm are mainly used; deliveries from Johnson & Johnson are expected for August, writes The Namibian. In neighboring South Africa, which is currently battling the fourth corona wave, 2.6 million vaccine doses have been administered – to a population of almost 60 million.

Until a few weeks ago, according to official figures, Namibia still had less than 1,000 fatalities. Now the number of those who died in connection with the coronavirus rose to 1,300 within a short time; almost 60,000 people have now died in South Africa. According to official information, there were 18,762 new infections within 24 hours – 11,777 of them in the metropolitan area around Pretoria and Johannesburg alone.

In an interview with the broadcaster n-tv, health expert Wolfgang Preiser expressed concern that many of those who had been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine fell ill because the vaccine was apparently less effective against the beta variant widespread in South Africa. Because a particularly large number of employees in the health care system are affected, hospitals have now reached the limit of their capacities again. And the laboratories are up to six weeks behind when it comes to sequencing the samples – it is currently not possible to say exactly which variants led to the rapid increase in the number of cases.

The neighboring country Angola is meanwhile fighting the pandemic with innovative means:

Corona in Namibia and South Africa: population is waiting for more vaccine during fourth wave

The WHO wants to act and counter the unjust distribution of vaccines between rich and poor countries: Together with an initiative from South Africa, they want to begin to advance knowledge and technology on mRNA vaccines in Africa on a large scale, announced the World Health Organization. The initiative would be an important signal for the local population, some of whom are skeptical about vaccines from abroad.

Currently, the discrepancy could not be greater: While more than half of adults in the USA or Europe have received a first dose of vaccine, on the African continent it is still less than two percent of adults on average – German politicians also see a danger in this situation . The announced vaccination donations from the USA and Europe are just a drop in the ocean. In South Africa on Friday people demonstrated for the use of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

In Namibia, the first region has to react: Omusati has canceled all first vaccinations for the next week – due to a lack of vaccines. The government in Windhoek can currently only try to redistribute the available doses among the regions. In the meantime, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has announced that every adult in Germany can be offered a vaccination by the end of July. (cat)