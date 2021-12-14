Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

divide

Jan Korte (Die Linke) speaks at a session of the Bundestag (archive picture). © Michael Kappeler / dpa

There are only 3.5 full-time positions in the Stiko office, as the Left has found out: It is “incredibly negligent”. The Greens in Bavaria also criticize the government.

Berlin / Munich – The corona pandemic will last almost two years. And if you believe leading virologists, then it is not certain that the threat will end in 2022. In view of these temporal dimensions, opposition politicians only sharply criticize the provisions and measures taken by the government – at the federal level and in Bavaria.

The parliamentary director of the Bundestag Left, Jan Korte, and the Bavarian Green parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze each presented the results of small inquiries on Monday. The two politicians see the answers as evidence of the failure of the governments in Berlin and Munich. Specifically, it is about staffing key positions in the fight against pandemics: the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) on the one hand, and the Bavarian health authorities on the other.

Corona trouble: Stiko office understaffed? Leftists find Spahn’s approach “incredibly negligent”

According to the response from the Ministry of Health to his request, “there has been no increase in staff in the Stiko office since 2019, and therefore also since the start of the pandemic,” Korte announced on his website. There are only 3.5 full-time positions for the commission that issues vaccination recommendations for the Federal Republic.

“It is incredibly negligent that the whole country is waiting longer than necessary for recommendations on urgently needed corona vaccines, simply because the federal government is too incapable and too stingy to properly equip the Stiko office at the RKI,” complained the left especially to the address of ex-health minister Jens Spahn (CDU). Korte called for further investments in equipping the Stiko, but also the Robert Koch Institute and public research facilities and laboratories.

The Stiko was recently criticized for allegedly slow decision-making in its vaccination recommendations. In principle, the commission is doing a very good job, “but it could have hurried a little more,” said Ulrich Montgomery, head of world doctors, in November of the television station Phoenix. “Sometimes you have to get off your scientific horse to help the population quickly.” However, there were hardly any complaints about insufficient staffing – the Stiko is essentially a voluntary committee.

Corona in Bavaria: health authorities overloaded – Green Schulze renews criticism

Schulze, meanwhile, once again criticized the staffing of the health authorities in Bavaria. More than a year ago, the Greens had in an interview Merkur.de reprimanded that the position of the offices was “embarrassing”, they were “saved up”. “It is bitter that the contact tracking had to be switched to clusters because, even after almost two years of pandemic, the health authorities have not yet been able to manage contact tracking faster, more digitally and better,” Schulze tweeted now.

The background to the recent allegations are, among other things, distortions in the reporting of the current corona data in the Free State. However, it also plays a role that the local health authorities are overloaded and that there are delayed reports to the State Office for Health and Food. (fn with material from dpa)