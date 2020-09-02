Raj Nirvana Vati’s research was started for Corona at Saifai PGI. On Saturday, the Uttarakhand government issued a license to RNB. Soon this drug will be available to all. This information was given by researcher of Raj Nirvana Vati and Dr. Rajkumar, Vice Chancellor of Saifai PGI. He told on Tuesday that till now this tablet was being given to the patients of Saifai PGI, from which all have been cured. Soon it will be made available in major metros.Doctor Rajkumar said that more than 500 patients have recovered from this drug and left here. At the same time, this drug has been tested on all except the critical patients and it has proved effective on all. Trial is still going on on a critical case. Its results are coming good.

Claims of increased resistance

Doctor Rajkumar said, ‘I first tried this pill on myself. I used it in patients when nothing happened. If anyone eats this tablet, it will not have any negative effect, rather it will feel a new energy in itself. ‘ Dr. Rajkumar said that if a person is coming from the hotspot zone, if he is given this pill every morning on an empty stomach for 10 days, then his immunity will increase by 3 to 4 months.

RNB will be available in the market soon

’10 bullets for Rs 1500′

Doctor Rajkumar told that this pill was tested on people above 18 years of age, but children can also consume it. There may be a difference in dosage. One-fourth tablet can be given to children between 2 and 4 years old. At the same time, he told that a person should be given RNB tablet in the morning and evening for at least 12 days. About its price, he told that 10 pills are available for 1500 rupees. Dr. Rajkumar told that he sent medicine and book written on it to more than 120 embassy, ​​then many of them sent citation about it. Many countries have demanded collaboration to launch here.