After being a guest last night on “Avanti Popolo” on Rai 3 Fabrizio Corona accused of having been censored in the football betting case of which he had already been a protagonist, announcing the involvement of Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo. In a story posted on his Instagram account, he wrote: “I was censored! I didn’t expect it! I’m sorry to all of you.” And he then added that he had not been able “as they had guaranteed me this morning, to say what I wanted, to show on TV the great work that I have been carrying out for 6 days without sleeping with my friend Moreno. At a certain point the presenter launched an audio that wasn’t even broadcast”. According to Corona, what was not aired was “the voice of Zaniolo and 3 Serie A players who talked about betting and a lot of money. They took the piss out of you and they took the piss out of me”. And then again, at the end of the post: “Today you have to make TV yourself. Now I’m thinking about what to do and where to show all the news that I found with immense sacrifice because I’m a free man and I’m not afraid of anything. I was wrong to come on this program and to promote here such an important and complex investigation that was censored. I’ll get over it and tomorrow I’ll get over it but for you it’s a shame. I’m very sorry. After so many years I still haven’t learned the lesson.” The program achieved a share of 4.3% and 742,000 viewers.