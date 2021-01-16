It seems to Henryk M. Broder that the whole country is on the wrong train; At the same time, it is torture with the corona aid. Hydrogen, however, offers investors opportunities – and yoga is now good for us. Read the WELTplus reading recommendations of the week here.

The federal government has passed the point of no return

W.hat everything didn’t work out in the Corona crisis has been adequately described. but how does it continue? It seems to our author Henryk M. Broder that the country is on the wrong train – and the return journey becomes a little longer with each stop.

Read here

“Many will have to repay aid that has already been paid”

Source: picture alliance / dpa

Changes to the bridging aids cause trouble for entrepreneurs. The top tax advisor reveals: Many companies are up to their necks because the help does not come or because it is not as high as planned. And there is another major concern.

Read here

Hydrogen opportunity of the century – so you can still be there

Source: Getty Images, Montage: WORLD infographic

On the stock exchange, the new energy source is seen as an opportunity of the century. Just in the last few days there was the next steep climb. In addition to the favorites, there are also some flops among stocks. WELT explains what is important now.

Read here Alternative energy source

“The lonely, routine drinking is particularly dangerous”

Source: Getty Images / Peter Dazeley

I drink less in the new year. A good resolution that often ends in the sand because new seductions are regularly enticing. A psychiatrist and dry alcoholic explains in an expert interview why the reduction is so difficult and how the exit can succeed.

Read here

This yoga routine will get you through the winter

Getty Images Getty Images Source: Getty Images / Westend61

Our author is an actress and yoga teacher. This time she reveals how not to let the emptiness and darkness of the winter months take over. Here you will find the appropriate yoga exercises.