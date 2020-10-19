The number of corona cases is increasing rapidly not only in Germany. Our neighboring countries are also feeling the effects of the pandemic.

Update from October 19, 6:04 p.m .: During the first Corona wave are in the European Union from March to June 168,000 more deaths has been recorded as usual, alone around 10,000 of which in Germany. The EU statistics agency Eurostat presented these figures in Luxembourg on Monday. The peak was recorded in the 14th week from March 30 to April 5: 36,000 additional deaths.

All deaths were recorded 26 EU countries, not just people who work at or with the Coronavirus died. Eurostat compares the data from calendar weeks 10 to 26 with the average values ​​for the same period from 2016 to 2019. Statistics from Causes of death will it first in about two years a Eurostat spokeswoman said. Only then should it be clear why 10,000 additional deaths are recorded in Germany from March to June, but the official number of all deaths in connection with a corona infection is only given as 9,789 so far.

The highest additional death rates from March to June Eurostat recorded for Spain With 48,000. Follow behind Italy with 46,000 and France with 30,000. The northern Italian Bergamo, the extremely high Corona infection numbers recorded in the twelfth calendar week from March 16 to 23 895 percent more deaths than the average of previous years.

Coronavirus: Czech Army starts building temporary hospital in Prague

The Czech army has to build a makeshift hospital in the Prague exhibition halls began. A first convoy with 29 vehicles and around 165 tons of medical supplies from the medical base met on Monday Hradec Kralove (Königgrätz) in the capital. More transports are to follow throughout the week, such as the Ministry of Defense in Prague communicated. The auxiliary hospital with a capacity of 500 beds is intended to serve as a reserve in case the health system is using Covid-19 patients is overloaded. The field hospital of the Czech Army has, among other things, an operating room, an intensive care unit, a pharmacy, a laboratory and X-ray machines.

Coronavirus: huge problems across Europe

First report from October 19th: Berlin – The federal government has tightened measures on the strongly increasing Corona case numbers responds. Only two households are allowed to meet at the same time, and restaurants have to close at 11 p.m. Whether these arrangements relate to the Infection process will have a positive effect remains to be seen.

“I ask you: refrain from any travelthat isn’t really mandatory on any celebration that isn’t really mandatory. Please stay at home wherever possible, “said Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday in their video podcast. The situation is very serious. The day before, the Robert Koch Institute had 7830 new Covid 19 cases to date highest number of new infections announced within one day in Germany. But in Germany nine neighboring countries everything is much worse.

We are in a serious phase of the #Corona-Pandemic. Chancellor #Merkel appeals to the citizens to significantly reduce their contacts – and to forego unnecessary trips and celebrations. pic.twitter.com/b4VmlsXS6a – Steffen Seibert (@RegSsprecher) October 17, 2020

Coronavirus: The Netherlands “is on the verge of a disaster” – Belgium and France are in partial lockdown

The Netherlands recently had just as many new infections as Germany. The difference: with 17 million inhabitants, the state has roughly the same number as the neighboring state of North Rhine-Westphalia. “We are on the verge of a disaster”said the Amsterdam virologist Hans Zaaijer of the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. The small number of intensive care beds also contributes to this. There are around 1150 in the Netherlands. With 6,000, North Rhine-Westphalia has around five times as many. As a consequence, the Dutch government has one Partial lockdown arranged. Bars, cafés and restaurants had to close, alcohol cannot be sold after 8 p.m., and the Dutch are not allowed to receive more than three guests a day at home.

In Belgium the situation is similarly dramatic. The new infections within a day are also at the level of Germany. However, Belgium, with around eleven million inhabitants, has significantly fewer than the Netherlands. Because of the extreme increase in Belgium close all restaurants for four weeks. Alcohol may not be sold after 8 p.m., and from midnight to 5 a.m. it is nationwide Curfew.

A curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. has also been in effect since Saturday France. But only in the big cities like Paris. In total, it affects around 20 million of the 67 million inhabitants of France. The new corona infections last for a new one at 32,000 record taken care of.

Czech President on the corona pandemic: “The only weapon is a small piece of cloth”

The eastern neighboring countries of Germany, which were spared high new infections for a long time, are also strongly affected by the second wave affected. Poland With 38 million inhabitants, it has only about half as many as Germany, but more infections within 24 hours. Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Sunday that he had ended his quarantine after one of his bodyguards tested positive for the coronavirus. The consequence of the high number of cases: swimming pools and fitness clubs have to close. Restaurants are not allowed to serve guests between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., but they can offer take-away meals. The schools remain closed. Instead, there is distance learning.

Also Czech Republic hit it particularly hard. The state with a population of eleven million had 11,000 new infections within one day. Bars and restaurants have therefore been closed since Wednesday, alcohol is prohibited in public spaces, and classes at schools and universities are digital. On Friday evening, President Milos Zeeman called citizens to be more disciplined in a televised address Wearing masks on. “We only have one weapon at our disposal as long as there is no vaccination,” he warned. “And this weapon is a little piece of cloth.”

The other four neighboring countries also currently have higher rates of new infections than Germany. The lowest rate is in Denmark with almost 50 new infections. In Austria there are over 90 in the Switzerland and Luxembourg around 140.