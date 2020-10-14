In hardly any other EU country have the corona measures been tightened as drastically in the past few days as in the Netherlands. The government announced a “partial lockdown” on Tuesday evening due to the rapidly increasing infection rate.

Holland – The Netherlands is currently sinking into absolute chaos: “We belong to the three worst hit countries in Europe, and it is worse than in America “Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Monday evening. Due to the increasing number of new infections the government tightened on Tuesday evening Corona measures. The numbers are worrying:

Almost 44,000 new infections in the last seven days and that for a country of only 17 million people. This was registered by the Reich Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on Tuesday evening (October 13). For comparison: it was in the previous week around 60 percent fewer. So the trend is rising.

Corona in the Netherlands: An enormous number of new infections lead to tightened measures

The Infection numbers rise to the government tighten the measures: The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte ordered at Tuesday evening new restrictions: Bars, cafés and restaurants have to close. The sale of alcohol is prohibited from 8 p.m. and the citizens of the Netherlands In addition, they are only allowed to receive a maximum of three guests per day in their private apartments and houses.

In addition, the mask requirement is then no longer a recommendation, but an express ordinance. This applies to all public spaces, shops, museums or libraries. Rutte appeals to the Dutch citizens in the broadcast press conference: “It is now up all of us ourselves. Be realistic Dutch and take responsibility. ”

Holland reacts with “partial lockdown” to corona spread: expert suspects “patient tsunami”

Announced due to the new record numbers Prime Minister Martin Rutte one “Partial lockdown” in The Hague. The situation is almost in all regions “alarming”, so Rutte. The worst hit are currently loud tagesschau.de Amsterdam and Rotterdam. But concerns are not only growing in the government: In the next few months, a “patient tsunami” is expected to hit the Netherlands, like one Dutch intelligence service the chairman of the Dutch Medical Association Peter Paul van Benthem quoted. Because of his Technical expertise Unfortunately, in this area and the current dimensions of the pandemic, his prognosis does not even sound improbable.

