MADRID (dpa-AFX) – The Spanish and European corona hotspot Madrid has been cordoned off since Friday evening to contain the pandemic. It was only against her will that regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso put a corresponding, extremely controversial order of the Spanish central government into force at 10:00 p.m. In addition to the capital, nine other municipalities in the greater Madrid area were cordoned off. You are only allowed to enter or leave these cities with good reason – for example, to drive to work or to see a doctor. The vast majority of the 6.6 million inhabitants of the “Comunidad Autónoma” are affected.

The measures should initially apply for two weeks. However, the conservative regional government appealed to the National State Court on Friday. In her letter of complaint, she requested that the ministerial order be temporarily suspended pending a final decision.

The dispute is not only about scientific or social aspects: the conservative Ayuso accuses the socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of waging a “political war”. Sánchez interferes in an unlawful way with the competences of the regions. Numerous lawyers also hold this opinion.

Ayuso’s Justice and Interior Minister Enrique López said on Friday that the barriers would not only cause “chaos, uncertainty and unrest”, but also cause income losses totaling two billion euros per week. Meanwhile, Ayuso emphasized that the corona numbers had gotten better in their region in the last few days.

According to the order, there should be barriers if the 14-day incidence – the number of new infections within 14 days – is over 500 in a city with more than 100,000 inhabitants, at least ten percent of all corona tests are positive and the intensive care beds are closed more than 35 percent are occupied by Covid patients. Only ten cities in the Madrid region reach these numbers for the time being.

So far, 45 areas with the highest numbers of infections have been cordoned off in Madrid. The entire region recently had a 14-day incidence of 647. The 7-day incidence was 234. The trend is falling. For comparison: In Germany this number was recently just under 15./er/DP/he