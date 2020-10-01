The number of infections is increasing in the Madrid hotspot – many intensive care beds are occupied by corona patients. A partial cordoning off of the city was ordered against the will of the regional government. The regional government initially resisted, but is now giving in.

I.In the conflict about the right strategy to fight the corona pandemic in the particularly affected Spanish capital Madrid, the regional government has given in, albeit reluctantly. The head of the regional government, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said on Thursday that she will implement the extensive closure of the metropolis, ordered by Spain’s health minister Salvador Illa, but at the same time call the courts.

The conservative politician considers a large-scale closure of the capital despite the high number of corona infections disproportionate in view of feared economic damage. So far 45 areas of Madrid, in which the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is more than 1000 within 14 days, have been partially cordoned off. For comparison: In Germany this number is 14.5 over seven days. The central government and experts consider the measures taken by Ayuso to be inadequate.

According to the order of the central government, freedom of movement and social contacts should be restricted if the number of new infections in a city is over 500 per 100,000 inhabitants within 14 days, at least ten percent of all corona tests are positive and more than 35 percent of the intensive care beds are corona -Patients are occupied. The state-wide regulation should only apply to cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants. According to the current Corona figures, these are currently Madrid and nine other cities in the vicinity of the capital with a total of almost five million inhabitants.

also read

Catalonia, Galicia and Andalusia also voted against the regulation

Illa had said the previous evening that the measures had been adopted by a large majority at a meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council. Previously, however, it was said that all 17 regions would have to agree to adoption. In contrast to Madrid, Catalonia, Galicia and Andalusia voted. Murcia wanted to decline, but accidentally abstained.

Madrid has become a hotspot of the pandemic in Western Europe. According to figures from Wednesday, 735 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants were registered there within 14 days. A fifth of all corona tests in Madrid are positive and more than 40 percent of the intensive care units are occupied by corona patients.