The situation in Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia is getting worse and the number of people infected with the coronavirus continues to rise. Meanwhile, more details come to light.

Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia currently has the highest corona numbers * in all of Germany.

A wedding and a previous party are considered the trigger.

The mayor now reports details and is appalled by the behavior of the relatives.

Update from September 25, 2020, 4:10 p.m .: After a Wedding in Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia caused a mass outbreak of the virus, 20 people have now moved to one Family celebration in Bielefeld tested positive for the coronavirus. As the city explained on Friday, there were nine schoolchildren among those infected who would attend five different schools. The Health department will be all over the next few days Contact persons contact the data subjects. It is not yet known how many people will have to go into quarantine. The celebration is said to have been a private celebration in private rooms.

Corona in Germany: the situation in Hamm is coming to a head – the value climbs to 99.9

Update from September 25, 2020, 3:30 p.m .: With a current Seven-day incidence on Friday morning Hamm led the list of 95.5 Hot spots in Germany. But the number of people infected with the corona virus in the district continues to rise. While on Friday morning around 200 people tested positive for the virus and around 2,500 people had to be temporarily quarantined, the number is now increasing.

As the city explained at noon, 207 people are now positive corona been tested. That is 23 new infections more than the day before. The number of people subject to quarantine is also increasing. 2681 people in the district are currently not allowed to leave their own four walls. The seven-day value climbs to 99.9.

Coronavirus in Germany: 26 infected people in meat production – around 500 people are now being tested

Update from September 25, 2020, 2.30 p.m .: During the Hamm district in North Rhine-Westphalia after a wedding three weeks ago to the current one Corona hotspot in Germany, a mass test is now also starting in Emsdetten in the Steinfurt district. 26 employees one Meat processor tested positive for the virus a few days ago, now all around 300 employees are to be tested. Around 200 other people from the employees’ environment should also be tested, according to n-tv. Results are expected on Saturday at the earliest.

in the Hospital in Buchholz in the Harburg district in Winsen should also deal with the Coronavirus have infected. As the TV station reports, four employees tested positive for the virus. The emergency care in the clinic was not restricted by this, but some operations that were not urgently needed have been postponed. The infected people are said to be a doctor and three contact persons. There should also be another suspected case in the clinic.

Corona in Germany: Health Minister Spahn calls for holidays in Germany

Update from September 25, 2020, 10.30 a.m .: The Coronavirus continues to spread strongly in Germany towards the end of the week. As the Robert Koch Institute explained on Friday, 2,153 new infections were registered across Germany in the past 24 hours. The highest increase was recorded NRW with around 598 new infections. But also Bavaria, 365 new infections, Baden-Württemberg with 252 new infections and Berlin with 238 new infections continue to report consistently high numbers.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Jens Spahn once again urges a prudent handling of the virus during the holiday season. Spahn told ZDF that it had already been shown in the past few months that those returning from traveling had dragged the virus to Germany. “I think we should learn from this together for autumn, winter and Christmas holidays,” said the Minister of Health.

The increasing numbers of infections keep the countries of the EU in suspense. At the same time, there is resistance to new corona measures.

Corona hotspot Hamm: “Outbreak has overwhelmed us!” 2500 people in quarantine – outrageous details come to light

Original article dated September 25, 2020: Hamm – The corona situation * in Hamm (NRW) is getting worse. After a wedding in the district three weeks ago caused a mass outbreak, the situation now does not seem to be contained by measures that have already been taken *. The 7-day value, which is important for the assessment, climbed to 95.5 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants on Thursday. This makes Hamm the current hotspot in Germany.

Corona in Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia: The situation is getting worse – the number of infections continues to rise

While the Lord Mayor Thomas Hunsteger-Petermann shows angry about the behavior of the wedding party and had already announced the examination of legal steps, the situation in Hamm is now getting worse. At least 100 people tested positive for the coronavirus * immediately after the wedding, now counting loudly focus.de around 196 people in the district tested positive. Among them are almost 40 children, like the dpa on Thursday had reported. As the portal further reports, there are currently 2,500 people in quarantine.

“I am angry about this incident. A single family brought the whole city into this situation and thus puts the coexistence of the different compatriot groups under stress ”, the mayor tells the WAZ to vent his displeasure. As the portal further reports, the trigger was a henna festival on the eve of the wedding. Two women were infected on the Henna festival However, 44 other women were guests. The next day found the Big wedding with around 309 participants.

Corona in Germany: Wedding causes over 100 infected people – but how many are still tested positive?

According to image will now be checked who to Accountability can be drawn. This could affect the bride and groom or the operator of the location, among other things. Opposite the portal, Mayor Hunsteger-Petermann confirms once again: “This outbreak overwhelmed us and it also makes me angry. Because they are at the henna festival Minimum clearances guaranteed not to have been met. “He told Spiegel that it was so difficult to follow up on the contacts because the wedding was celebrated three weeks ago.

Corona in Germany: Employees are apparently trying in vain to check contacts

But another point that would make tracking difficult is the incompleteness of the Contact lists. City spokesman Tom Herberg told the Westfälischer Anzeiger: “Contact and attendance lists sometimes did not match”. The employees of the authority would therefore experience little willingness to help from those affected. As the newspaper further reports, the relatives are even said to be “solidly bricked up”.

How many people through the wedding and the previous one Firmly have been infected in total must now be checked further. As a further consequence, the city of Hamm is now banning the first family celebrations. Following a general decree from the city, two hen parties and one engagement party have already been banned. Accordingly, private celebrations with 51 to 150 participants must be approved, celebrations with 25 to 50 participants must be reported as rp-online reported. Accordingly, around 70 applications should have been received by the city by Thursday. But what is currently still allowed and what is not? These questions are answered in an overview from wa.de *.

In order to finally be able to stop the corona pandemic *, experts worldwide are researching a suitable vaccine *. Researchers in the UK want to deliberately infect around 2,000 people with the virus for this reason. * Merkur.de and wa.de are part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.