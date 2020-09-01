The coronavirus pandemic remains the topic in Germany. In a city of millions, illegal corona parties are causing trouble, there is the next Covid-19 outbreak after a wedding. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic *: Covid-19 * remains the predominant theme in Germany .

remains the predominant theme in . Illegal Corona * parties worry in Cologne for trouble.

worry in for trouble. Because of increasing Infection numbers several federal states have adopted strict measures.

several federal states have adopted strict measures. After a wedding it comes in Cheeky to a Corona * outbreak – all developments here in News ticker.

Update from September 1st, 6.45pm: Restrictions on parties and tightening of the Mask requirement: Given increased Corona numbers* access several federal states again stricter measures. In Brandenburg, there will be an upper limit of 75 people for private celebrations in the home or in the garden. So far the limit was 1000 visitors. In Berlin, too, organizers of private parties will soon have to give more thought: From a size of 50 participants, one must in future Hygiene concept be submitted. In addition, the Berlin Senate agreed on Tuesday that a mask is required for demonstrations with more than 100 participants.

There have been several in the capital in the recent past Demonstrations against the corona measures given where Distance and hygiene rules have been injured. However, until now there has not been an obligation to cover the mouth and nose. In other federal states the Mask requirement on Tuesday on the subject: In Saarland, fines for mask refusers were introduced – they face a fine of up to 100 euros in the future. In North Rhine-Westphalia, it is compulsory to enter the polling stations with a face-to-face cover in the municipal elections on September 13th. And in Bavaria, the state government is playing with the idea of ​​making mask compulsory for pupils at secondary schools, which was decided on Monday Elementary school students to expand.

Loosening movements there is, however, in Saxony-Anhalt: In the future, large-scale events that are virtually unlimited in number should be possible again, provided that they are approved separately. Christmas markets should also be made possible. Meanwhile, the discussion goes on Test strategy further. In view of increasingly scarce materials and capacities, the laboratories are calling for more targeted corona tests nationwide. Almost a million tests have been carried out so far, said the Association of Accredited Medical Laboratories. In the 155 laboratories participating in the survey, there is now a backlog of more than 34,600 tests.

The federal and state governments actually agreed last week that the free ones Corona tests for travelers from non-risk areas to End of summer vacation to end on September 15th. Bavaria wants to stick to its offer of free tests at airports, train stations and highways. At the moment, the laboratories could “still do quite well,” said Bavaria’s Minister of Health Melanie Huml on Tuesday.

Update from September 1st, 1:33 p.m .: Of the virologist Christian Drosten returns today after his two-month summer break on the NDR podcast. In the program “The Coronavirus Update” gives the Chief virologist at the Berlin Charité since the beginning of Coronavirus pandemic once a week a scientific assessment of the situation in the station NDR info from.

After his long summer break, a lot has changed in the format. Drosten only appears on the show every two weeks – he and Prof. Sandra Ciesek will alternate weekly in the future. Ciesek is a virologist at Institute for Medical Virology at the University Hospital in Frankfurt am Main and Professor of Medical Virology at Goethe University. As an internist, she wants to build a bridge between practice and research in the podcast for the scientifically interested listener.

Corona hotspot after wedding: Hundreds in quarantine – illegal corona parties cause trouble in metropolitan areas

Update from September 1st, 12 noon: “Secret raves” – this term is increasingly being used illegal Corona * parties instead of the police in Cologne keep busy. At the parties there would be neither sleep nor Covid-19 rules complied with, reports the Cologne city indicator.

The authorities therefore repeatedly dissolved celebrations and large crowds in the nightlife districts of the metropolis on the Rhine. For example, the police would have ended a birthday party with up to 150 young people at Kalscheuer Weiher.

Corona pandemic in Germany: Covid-19 outbreak after a wedding in Frechen

First report from September 1st: Munich / Frechen / Cologne – And again there is in Germany one Corona outbreak after a wedding. This time in Frechen in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

This was announced by the district office of the Rhein-Erft district. Accordingly, after a wedding party from August 22nd so far 23 of the 85 visitors positively responded to the insidious Coronavirus* tested. The wedding has become a Corona hotspot, according to a message from the Rhein-Erft district.

As the district office further announced, immediately after the first corona cases became known, all guests and other contact persons were under quarantine – a total of 850 people from the district are currently in Covid-19 quarantine.

Corona pandemic in Germany: school and football club in quarantine due to Covid-19 outbreak

There are plausible reasons for the high number: The new ones Corona infected had since wedding had a considerable number of professional and personal contacts.

Among other things, two day care centers, a school and a football club are affected, it said. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic in Germany here in the news ticker. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network