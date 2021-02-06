There are big problems with the nationwide Corona hotline. Some countries use it to give vaccination appointments. Apparently there is a major problem here.

With the Corona * vaccinations in homes and hospitals, things are progressing, now it is the turn of the over-80s who live at home.

Only: According to a survey, it is difficult to come to a vaccination appointment in Germany *.

Compared to the picture The senior president of the Bundestag has now also complained about the problem (Update from February 6, 11:13 a.m.).

Update from February 6, 11:13 a.m.: Now an 80-year-old celebrity has complained about the difficulties with the corona vaccination hotline. The FDP * politician and senior president of the German Bundestag *, Hermann Otto Solms, said the picturethat he was unable to get an appointment – he had tried about 50 times under the number in Hessen. “Due to the small amount of vaccine that the federal government has made available, all appointments have been taken. It is therefore not possible to make an appointment at the moment, ”he was then only told.

“I find the way the state treats its citizens unacceptable,” the newspaper quotes him. And further: “In a democracy, the state must not treat people as subjects who graciously and graciously have to wait for a vaccination appointment. It is the responsibility of the administration to help the people. “

I find the way the state treats the citizens unacceptable!

Ultimately, Solms said he had contacted Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU *) – he was also unable to help. “Nobody feels responsible, nobody is responsible,” he said, according to the report.

According to his own statements, he is waiting for a corona vaccination appointment: the FDP politician Hermann Otto Solms (in the middle, archive image) © Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

Update from February 6th, 9.26am: There are problems when making appointments for a corona vaccination * (see our first report below). This was also shown by a survey by dpa in the federal states. Because many seniors from 80 years of age live at home – and in most federal states appointments are made via a telephone hotline and a web portal.

In many cases, however, there are technical difficulties such as server overloads being criticized. The shortage of vaccines is also causing appointments to falter in many places. The Federal Ministry of Health * under Jens Spahn (CDU *) shared an overload on the central hotline 116 117 dpa-Inquiry with the appointment organization is a matter of the country.

This can temporarily lead to bottlenecks.

The federal government provides the information hotline, the capacities are sufficient. “However, the federal states also use it to run the switch for their appointment hotline. That can temporarily lead to bottlenecks, ”it said.

Appointments for corona vaccination: only in three federal states without problems

In Schleswig-Holstein the Ministry of Health has commissioned the ticket seller CTS Eventim to assign vaccination appointments. In Baden-Wuerttemberg, for example, an award via external service providers is not planned. In some countries there is currently only one telephone hotline for making appointments.

According to the information provided by the federal states, appointments in Rhineland-Palatinate, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bremen were largely problem-free to date.

Get an appointment for a corona vaccination? Not easy in Germany at the moment (symbol picture). © Britta Pedersen / dpa

Apparently big problems with the Corona hotline – millions of calls go nowhere

Our first report from February 5th: Berlin – According to a report, there are still major problems with the 116117 hotline, which is used in some federal states to assign corona vaccination appointments. From January 1st to January 20th, 6.8 million callers would have dialed the number to use the Corona vaccination topic to speak, the reported pictureNewspaper on Friday. But only 4.9 million were forwarded to the responsible federal states, where ultimately only 1.6 million phone calls were accepted.

Massive problems with the Corona hotline 116117

The newspaper relied on statistics from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) for the Federal Ministry of Health. The KBV operates the hotline 116117, which provides contact with the medical on-call service around night and on weekends. The hotline also helps to make appointments with certain specialists.

According to the newspaper, the data overview in the period in question recorded a peak in calls about vaccination on January 12, when 1.2 million calls were received on that day. Accordingly, appointments for vaccinations started in Hesse on January 12 and new appointments were activated in Schleswig-Holstein.

Appointments are made via vaccination hotlines – 80-year-old criticizes the offer

The chairman of the Seniors’ Union, Otto Wulff, demanded in the newspaper “to check the possibility of making appointments by letter by post.” The capacities of the vaccination hotlines would also have to be increased.

The President of the Social Association of Germany (SoVD), 80-year-old Adolf Bauer, told the newspaper: “I tried unsuccessfully to get an appointment both by phone and by email. When busy on the phone, there is a message on the Internet that all free appointments have been taken and I would like to try again later. “Appointments must be made easier and faster, demanded Bauer. “Elderly and disabled people in particular need a user-friendly offer.” (AFP / dpa / frs / ml) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

