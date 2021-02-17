In Braunschweig and Emden, hospital employees reported unable to work after an AstraZeneca vaccination. The vaccination was temporarily stopped in two places, and one district has since given the green light again. The Paul Ehrlich Institute examines the cases.

Germany is only making slow progress with vaccination. And that although three vaccines are approved. One of them – that from AstraZeneca – is now making headlines because it is said to have triggered stronger side effects in North Rhine-Westphalia.

I.In Lower Saxony, vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine were temporarily stopped on Tuesday. In Braunschweig and Emden, an unusually large number of clinic employees had complained about side effects. The Duchess Elisabeth Hospital in Braunschweig announced that it would postpone planned vaccinations with this preparation. In the district of Leer there was also a stop for vaccinations with the AstraZeneca agent. On Tuesday evening, however, the district gave the green light again.

In the Braunschweig clinic, of the 88 employees who were vaccinated on Thursday, 37 were temporarily unable to work because of “vaccine reactions”. The other vaccinations would now be suspended – also in order not to endanger operations, said a spokeswoman. Employees at the Emden Clinic also reported sick after vaccinations. As a result, the district of Leer also initially announced that it would no longer inject the agent. “Because our vaccination doses probably come from the same batch as in Emden,” it said. This was lifted again after consultation with the state.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), reactions can occur with the mRNA vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna as well as with the vector-based AstraZeneca preparation. The head of the crisis team in Lower Saxony, Heiger Scholz, was surprised on Tuesday at the increased occurrence of side effects. A batch problem cannot be ruled out. But nobody had to go to a clinic with complications, said Scholz. Ultimately, the expected side effects are a positive sign – you can see that the vaccine is working.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute responsible for vaccine safety has been informed. An assessment of the specific cases is currently not possible, said a spokeswoman for the institute of the “Braunschweiger Zeitung”. It is currently investigating whether the reactions went beyond what was observed in the clinical trials. The manufacturer sees no cause for concern. “Currently, the reported reactions are as we would expect them based on the findings from our clinical study program,” Astrazeneca announced on Monday upon request.