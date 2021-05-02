ofMarcus Gable shut down

Improvement is slowly in sight: Germany is already seeing, smelling and feeling the end of the dark corona tunnel. Karl Lauterbach gives an optimistic outlook for the summer.

The corona pandemic in Germany is in its 15th month, and the country has been in lockdown for half a year.

The development of the number of infections gives hope for a return to a much more normal life.

Karl Lauterbach expects a visible vaccination effect in the number of cases in the second half of May, but also warns of a relapse (Update from May 2, 10:30 p.m.).

Update from May 2nd, 10:30 p.m .: Karl Lauterbach sees Germany on the good way out of the Corona crisis. “I assume that the number of cases will drop significantly from mid-May to the end of May. Then we can say that we have defeated the third wave, ”emphasized the SPD health expert in a WDR interview. So far, the wave has only broken. At the same time, the 58-year-old warned against carelessness, because: “You shouldn’t overestimate the vaccination effect: less than 35 percent of 70 to 80-year-olds have been vaccinated so far.”

In addition, we must look more closely at a different generation: “If the numbers among children and young people should increase in the next few weeks, the third wave could start again. So we have to be very careful. ”All in all, however, he is optimistic about the future:“ The summer will be good. The Indian mutant will not endanger that. ”The new infection protection law with emergency brake, compulsory tests in schools and companies as well as night exit restrictions have played a large part in the positive development. This means that Germany has “a good overall package at the start that should normally be enough to get the third wave under control”.

Corona crisis in Germany: Vaccines must be distributed between practices and centers as needed

Munich – Germany * is once again facing very decisive weeks in the Corona * pandemic. In May it is about setting the course for a smooth return to a largely normal everyday life. Of course, taking into account the novel coronavirus *, which may never be completely defeated, which has cost the lives of more than 80,000 people in this country.

Among other things, it is crucial that the vaccine * is distributed to medical practices and centers as needed, so that the vaccine can be administered as quickly as possible and has to be disposed of as little as possible. In addition, politicians must decide to what extent a rigid adherence to the sequence of vaccinations * remains sensible and also up-to-date in view of the increasing number of products supplied.

Corona crisis in Germany: Question about the return of basic rights to vaccinated and convalescent people

Above all, there is also the question of which basic rights will be granted to vaccinated and recovered people – possibly also those who have tested negative. Behind this should also be the hope that, because of the Corona measures *, idle industries such as the hotel and catering industry, but also the retail trade, will be given a perspective that has been hoped for here for so long. On the other hand, the political decision-makers apparently fear a debate about envy, if in spring and possibly also early summer millions of Germans have to witness how some compatriots enjoy a new freedom that remains closed to them through no fault of their own.

These debates are now being conducted in Angela Merkel’s cabinet, but also in parliaments. In view of the stagnating or even falling incidence values ​​in many cities and districts of the Federal Republic as well as an R-value * of less than 1 – infected people infect less than one other person on average – it is high time to do so. (mg) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

