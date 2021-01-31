The corona high-risk area Portugal has sealed itself off to contain the pandemic. Since Sunday, entry and exit has been prohibited in this holiday destination, which is also popular with Germans, unless there is a valid reason. As in spring 2020, controls were reintroduced at the land border with neighboring and EU partner Spain.

In addition, controls at ports and airports have been tightened following the government decree. Exceptions apply to people who drive to work, return to their main residence or are on the road for work, for the transport of goods, as well as for medical emergencies or humanitarian aid.

It is not the first time that Portugal closes its borders due to Corona. During the first wave of infections in the spring of last year, the border was closed for months from March 17. It was only reopened on July 1st due to the sharp decline in corona numbers.

According to Prime Minister António Costa, the corona situation in Portugal is “very bad”. Since January 15, there has been a strict lockdown in the country of 10.3 million people.

On Saturday, 12,435 new infections and 293 more corona deaths were registered in the country with 10.3 million inhabitants. Measured in terms of population, these values ​​are among the highest values ​​in the world, according to calculations by international organizations. Extrapolated to Germany, that would be around 130,000 infections and more than 2,300 deaths within 24 hours.

Bundeswehr sends personnel and material

According to the latest figures from the EU agency ECDC, 1,429 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected with the virus within 14 days. This puts Portugal ahead of Spain (1026) at the top of the 30 countries recorded. For Germany this value was a good 265.

Because of the spread of the more contagious virus variant from Great Britain, the federal government declared Portugal a high-risk area and imposed an entry ban for people from the country, although there are exceptions for Germans and people with a right of residence in Germany. The entry ban has been in effect since Saturday and is initially valid until February 17th.

The Bundeswehr is now sending support to the pandemic-ridden country. “We will help with medical personnel and material,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense in Berlin on Sunday. Details are expected to be announced early next week.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

“Spiegel” had previously reported that a team of 27 doctors and paramedics should be flown to Portugal immediately by military aircraft and initially stay there for three weeks. In addition, stationary and mobile ventilators and field hospital beds should be sent to the country.

Portugal said on Saturday that only seven of the 850 intensive care beds held for Covid 19 patients were free on the mainland. There are also 420 intensive care beds for the ten million inhabitants, but these are reserved for other cases of illness.

Austria offered on Sunday to admit seriously ill corona patients. How many people should be flown to Austria will be clarified with the Portuguese Ministry of Health, said Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. “It is a requirement of European solidarity to help quickly and unbureaucratically in order to save human lives,” he said. Austria had already accepted intensive care patients from France, Italy and Montenegro. (dpa)