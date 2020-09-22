Hardly any country polarized more with its corona policy than Sweden. But has the special path really paid off? One scientist thinks the local pandemic “could be over.”

Sweden is fighting the coronavirus * in its own way.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell relies on less severe restrictions than other European countries.

Is this strategy now paying off?

Copenhagen – The Corona pandemic in Sweden “Could be over”. This remarkable sentence comes from the renowned Danish epidemiologist Kim Sneppen and makes you sit up and take notice – as always when the terms Sweden and corona can be mentioned in the same breath. The largest country in Scandinavia was in terms of that Pandemic Fight Going a special route, relying more on voluntariness instead of strict measures: at least legal looseness instead of lockdown.

Corona in Sweden: After criticism of the Sonderweg – “there are signs of a kind of immunity”

In the meantime, it looked as if this premise, for which state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell was in charge, threatened to fail. A high death rate and a drastic comparison of Scandinavia gave rise to criticism of the Swedish way. But now the situation is more relaxed again. So has the unorthodox approach paid off and is the pandemic really over in the Scandinavian country?

tvätta händera – wash your hands. Tegnell as an icon on a poster outside a restaurant in Stockholm. The 64-year-old state epidemiologist took a different path than many of his European colleagues. The gastronomy in Sweden was allowed to be open almost without restriction for a long time. © AFP / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

“There are indications that Sweden has gained some sort of immunity to the disease * which, along with everything else they do to prevent the infection from spreading, is enough to keep the disease down, “said Sniff, Professor at Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen, and member of the Royal Danish Science Society now the newspaper Politics.

Corona in Sweden: Europe comparison is positive – almost on a par with Germany

Sweden immune to Covid-19? Not quite. Still there Corona cases in the country. If you look at the 14-day incidence from the World Health Organization, however, it is noticeable that Sweden actually belongs to the countries of Europe that corona best under control at the moment. The following infobox shows how many people are in selected European countries per 100,000 with Covid-19 infect*. The situation is darkest in Andorra, most relaxed in Latvia (five cases per 100,000 population).

14-day incidence in Europe (source: WHO, as of September 21, 7 p.m.) 1. Andorra: 452 cases per 100,000 population 2. Montenegro: 360 3. Spain: 227 4. France: 198 5. Czech Republic: 197 13. Austria: 105 32. Italy: 34 37.Sweden: 27 38. Germany: 26

The Corona situation in Sweden is pretty good with the in at the moment Germany comparable. Should mean Covid-19 is still ubiquitous, but compared to other countries you are in a pretty good position. But how does Sneppen come up with in Sweden may the pandemic be over?

Corona in Sweden: Because of “super spreaders” – herd immunity already achieved?

The scientist developed together with his colleague Lone Simonsen at the university Roskilde a model to explain the course of the pandemic in Sweden and Denmark, which explains the meaning of “Super spreaders“Examined. This group is a minority of the population who spread the virus disproportionately. It can be assumed that “Super spreaders“Played a vital role in the beginning of the pandemic Sweden have played, they judged.

The findings, however, coincide with one published in August Stockholm University study. In the work initiated by Tom Britton it was estimated that the threshold for a full Herd immunity possibly only 43 percent of the population instead of the 60 to 70 percent of those in the Epidemiology is traditionally assumed. Reach a country Herd immunity – be it through infection or vaccination – the spread of a pathogen is reduced. The calculation is simple, but is it also true?

Corona in Sweden: pandemic “could be over” – surprising thesis with a catch

What is decisive for the interpretation of the results is that the study postulates that the most sociable and socially active members of society, i.e. the “super spreaders” described by Sneppen, were the first to be infected. So be Herd immunity much faster possible, because “already 20 percent immunity makes a pretty big difference,” said Britton Politics.

So how is the Swedish way to be assessed? Often scolded and now praised? Sniff also says that the country had a much higher death rate in April, May and June than Denmark, for example, but “that’s what they paid. It is positive that the pandemic could now be over ”. With a total of 5,865 corona deaths, a rather expensive victim.

That also means Søren Riis Paludan, Professor of Biomedicine at the University Aarhus: “You can argue that you chose the right solution, but you were poorly prepared for the strategy at first.”

“The pandemic is probably over in Sweden” says Kim Sneppen, professor at Niels Bohr-Institutet https://t.co/H2ZUfvLuXC – Rebecca Chandler (@ RebeccaChandle1) September 18, 2020

Corona in Sweden: Sonderweg could have paid off and authorities “were right”

Paludan overall, however, takes a similar line and thinks “that more and more things indicated that the Swedish health authority could have been right with its strategy, which made a controlled development of immunity possible in the first place.”

All in all, a lot would have, would be and could – but from a Swedish point of view, the statements of the scientists are definitely positive. The current numbers do not suggest that corona could be over in the country and there are still voices from scientists that there could be a second wave * in Sweden, but the situation is generally quite calm – now the country is called upon to maintain this situation. After all, it already knows how bad the coronavirus can strike. (as) *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

