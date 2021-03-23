B.fear of contact is not his thing. The hands-on nature has brought him far in the course of a career. Interfering in things that some said were none of his business is also one of the traits that are characteristic of the former Bundesliga professional Maik Franz. In the stadiums he was someone who polarized.

The 39-year-old was revered as “Iron Maik” by the fans of the five teams, whose defenses he strengthened. Franz was a agent provocateur like from the textbook of warfare: he sounded out the limits, sometimes overstepped them – but always accepted the resulting judgments of the sports jurisdiction that sanctioned his activities. 98 yellow cards, nine expulsions in 311 games were an expression of his relentless pace.

What the critics also gave him high credit in the top German football class was his sense of the socio-political responsibility that Franz came to see from his prominence. “Footballers,” he says, “are nothing special, but they are lucky enough to be able to play in front of a lot of people. And I was always of the opinion that one should try to repay this trust of the people. “

Illustrious round of 88 kickers

Seven years after the announcement of his sports disability, Franz made a name for himself as the initiator of an aid project from which the youth foundation “Die Arche” will benefit. “Corona made me look at my family in a different way and the happiness we had in our lives,” says Franz, who is himself the father of two boys. “It quickly became clear that great things can be achieved together with a small network.”

He is supported by who is who the Bundesliga and international stars. Together with his buddy Sami Allagui, most recently under contract with FC St. Pauli, Franz came up with the idea of ​​an online tournament around Christmas. At its core, the competition is about a game in which six friends of theirs are closely involved: Daniel Caligiuri (FC Augsburg), Gonzalo Castro (VfB Stuttgart), Patrick Ebert (Xanthi FC), Fabian Lustenberger (Young Boys Bern), Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Peter Niemeyer (formerly Darmstadt 98, now sports director at Preußen Münster).

They nominated eleven players of their choice and now compete with them virtually against each other in the fight for the most clicks: an illustrious round of 88 kickers, to which Erling Haaland, Marco Reus (both BVB), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Mesut Özil (Fenerbahce Istanbul), Edin Dzeko (AS Roma), Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka (all FC Bayern) and Matthias Ginter (Gladbach) count. Everyone has donated an autographed jersey that will be auctioned.