New York

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the aviation sector the most. Millions of airline employees have lost their jobs all over the world. Two American airline companies American Airlines and United Airlines have announced the lay off of 32,000 employees.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Wednesday that the company had no choice but to lay off 19,000 employees. He said that the company tried to get more funds from the government but it did not succeed in it. Similarly, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that due to the financial crisis the company has decided to lay off 13,000 employees.

When will you get a package of 25 billion dollars

Earlier it was reported that the US government is considering a $ 25 billion stimulus package to help airline companies. But sources say that it may take a long time. Parker has written in a letter to employees that there is no guarantee that these efforts will result. Parker and Kirby, however, said that if a deal happens in the coming days, they will call back the employees immediately.

The Kovid-19 epidemic has had a widespread impact on the airline industry. American Airlines lost $ 4 billion in the first 6 months of the year, while United Airlines lost $ 3.3 billion. Every airline has a loss. This situation is expected to continue in 2021 as well.