More than two and a half years after the first known corona infections in neighboring China, North Korea reports that the virus has also been found there. State Press Agency KCNA reported Thursday that leader Kim Jong-un announced a nationwide lockdown after consultation with the politburo.

With tests on patients with fever in Pyongyang, the Omikron BA.2 variant would have been identified on Sunday, the virus type that is currently also dominant in the Netherlands. It is unclear how many positive tests there are and whether the virus was also found outside the capital.

North Korea responded to the pandemic in 2020 by closing its borders, leading to an even greater food shortage than usual. The country has always maintained that it has managed to keep the virus out completely in this way. Now, Kim says, “a national emergency of the most serious kind” has emerged, which has left a hole in the “quarantine front.” However, it is unlikely that the virus was not already in the country before.

Extra security

To prevent the lockdown from leading to a security vacuum, the national borders, the sea and the airspace must be monitored more closely. Construction projects and agricultural development must also continue. It is unknown how strict the lockdown is for the rest of the 26 million inhabitants.

Kim reprimanded the authorities who should have kept the virus out. He blamed their ‘carelessness, lack of alertness, lack of responsibility and inefficiency’, including by failing to respond to outbreaks ‘in the region’. He was referring to China, where hundreds of millions of inhabitants are currently living in lockdown to live.

When the news became known on Thursday, North Korea specialists wondered whether this means Kim will refrain from missile tests for the time being. Later in the day, the South Korean military reported that Pyongyang had launched three launches, believed to be from short-range ballistic missiles that landed in the sea.

It brought the number of tests since the beginning of the year to 16, two days after the appointment of new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has advocated a tougher line on North Korea’s nuclear program. On Saturday, North Korea fired another ballistic missile from a submarine.

Not vaccinated

It is unknown how long the lockdown will last and how much the corona situation really differs from the period before these positive tests. Kim may indicate that he needs foreign aid by acknowledging that the virus has penetrated his country.

North Korean health care leaves much to be desired. In addition, the population is probably not vaccinated. Pyongyang has refused to accept vaccines from Covax, the international procurement organization responsible for ensuring dose availability for poor countries. Chinese vaccines have also declined. On Thursday, both the South Korean Unification Ministry and the Chinese government offered medical and other humanitarian aid.

There are hardly any places in the world where the virus has not been found. Authoritarian-led Turkmenistan also says it is still virus-free, although that has been questioned. The Pacific island nation Tuvaluwith 12,000 inhabitants, really would not have found any infections in all that time.

