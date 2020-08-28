Corona hammer from Budapest: Hungary is closing its borders with Austria, among others, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Your own citizens have to adapt properly.

Coronavirus pandemic * in Europe: Hungary makes his Limits because of the second corona wave * tight again.

in Europe: makes his because of the tight again. The border closure for example after Austria applies from September 1st and initially for one month.

applies from September 1st and initially for one month. Also for Hungarian nationals are due when entering the country Covid-19 * then strict rules.

Munich / Budapest – This news takes care of the Coronavirus pandemic * for a stir.

While countries like Spain, France and also Germany in the Corona crisis again with increasing Covid-19 case numbers have to fight power Hungary its limits among other things Austria tight again.

Corona pandemic: Hungary closes its borders with Austria, among others

“From September 1st, foreign nationals will be refused entry into Hungarian territory,” said Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on this Friday evening. Corona hammer from Budapest!

Had Hungary Shortly before that, I was busy advertising Germans for vacation in the Eastern European country through various channels. Among other things the Lake Balaton near the border to Austrian Burgenland is a popular travel destination for holidaymakers from Germany and Austria.

#Hungary closes from 1st Sept. its limits for all foreigners, including EU citizens. When asked about d. current Corona traffic light regulation said Chancellery Minister G. Gulyás: “Hungary is green, everything else is red!” – Ernst Gelegs (@Gelegs) August 28, 2020

The Hungarian government justified its drastic measure with the fact that most Corona infections originated abroad. According to official information, stayed Hungary in the Coronavirus pandemic relatively spared so far – around 5500 infections and around 600 deaths related to Covid-19 were counted accordingly.

Coronavirus pandemic: Hungarians have to show two negative corona tests

But: Hungarian citizens also have to adapt properly. According to the new regulations, you are only allowed to enter your home country from abroad if you have two negative ones Corona tests can show or stay for 14 days in quarantine go.

The Border closure should initially apply for a month. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network