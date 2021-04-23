ofLaura Forster shut down

Austria wants to relax its corona rules as early as May. But a dangerous escape mutant is spreading in Tyrol. The news ticker.

Austria wants to open gastro, hotels, culture & sport and, according to reports, introduce a “Green Pass” (see first report from April 21st).

Tyrol is probably still a long way from easing – mutant escape threatens opening steps (see update from April 22nd, 4:56 p.m. and 9:51 p.m.).

The Alpine republic has exceeded the mark of 10,000 corona fatalities. (see update from April 21, 12:59 p.m.)

Austria’s opening timetable: The opening will start on Wednesday, May 19th

Update from April 23, 11.20 a.m .: Austria’s “Opening Commission” meets from 11 a.m. with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler. Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein will also be there for the first time. The topic of the meeting is major opening steps that are to be implemented “in mid-May”. The result will be announced at 2 p.m. Like the newspaper Austria Learned yesterday evening, will open from May 19th. That would be the Wednesday before Pentecost. According to this, Kurz and Kogler have already agreed on this with the opening commission in a preliminary meeting. From this date onwards, the gastronomy should be allowed to serve both indoors and outdoors. However, entry tests are required (antigen or PCR). According to oe24-Information will also be allowed self-tests. However, they are only valid for 24 hours, antigen tests should be valid for 48 hours, and PCR tests for 72 hours.

The new Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens) was only sworn in on Monday in the presidential office. © Roland Schlager / dpa / picture alliance

The curfew in the catering trade should be at 10 p.m. In addition, a maximum of two households can sit at one table. When entering the restaurant and when going to the toilet, for example, an FFP2 mask is required. Other areas to be opened are cultural establishments and hotels. There, too, there will be compulsory testing and, in some cases, a mask. There are further relaxations in the sports area. From May 19th, some sports should be allowed again. In addition, there should be spectators at professional sports again. There will also be an FFP2 mask requirement in the stadiums.

Mutant in Austria: Great concern in Tyrol

Update from April 22nd, 9:51 p.m .: The escape mutant B1.1.7 + E484K causes great concern in the Austrian Tyrol. This escape mutation now dominates in the state and could even avoid vaccinations, like oe24.de reported. The mutant is a mixed variant of the South African and the British version of the virus (see update from 4:56 p.m.).

The new mutation is “worrying because it is more infectious than the South African variant,” said Ulrich Elling from the Institute for Molecular Biotechnology AUSTRIA. The previously dominant South Africa variant could have been brought under control in Tyrol because it was less contagious and a lockdown applied, Elling continued to analyze.

In the opinion of the expert, the current measures with regard to the escape mutant would not be sufficient. He called for a “spring rest” for the state.

Update from April 22nd, 6:08 pm: The mandatory exit test for Tyrol will be extended until May 5th. The epidemiological situation and the increased incidence of virus mutations, especially the mutated British variant B.1.1.7 E484K (see update from 4:56 p.m.) prompted the authorities to take this measure, Tyrol announced in a press release.

According to the authorities, Tyrol currently has a 7-day incidence of 213.2. Across Austria, the value is 181.9.

Corona in Austria: Escape mutant in Tyrol on the rise

Update from April 22nd, 4:56 p.m.: Tyrol is developing into a corona problem again. A so-called “escape mutation” is spreading rapidly. This is the corona mutation B.1.1.7 with the additional change called E484K, a so-called escape mutation (in German: flight mutation). The special form B.1.1.7 E484K seems to protect the virus from antibodies. It tricks people’s existing immune defenses, for example after surviving an infection or after a vaccination.

Austria: Tyrol hotspot for flight mutation

The fear of a rapid spread grows, like derstandard.at reported. So far, only individual cases have been reported from Austria. In Tyrol, however, the number has risen sharply. Why Tyrol is a hotspot for this worrying virus mutation (VOC) is currently being researched. Tourismusland Tirol relies on testing to get the Corona case numbers under control. Tyrol wants to start opening in mid-May, said Governor Günther Platter (ÖVP) at a press conference on Thursday. After the total failure of the winter season, the Austrian state wanted to get back on the road to success. There are prospects for the summer season.

In view of the latest developments in Tyrol, experts are calling for tougher measures and contact restrictions. Testing alone would no longer be enough.

Gastronomy, culture and sport should open up again in Austria (see first report from April 22nd). After an “opening summit” this Friday, the steps in all areas are to be announced.

Corona: Austria complains of more than 10,000 Covid deaths

Update from April 21, 12:59 p.m .: Exactly 406 days after the first corona death occurred in Austria on March 12th last year, the Alpine republic has now exceeded the sad mark of a total of 10,000 deaths. With the 29 new fatalities reported on Thursday, the total number in Austria is now 10,026 since the pandemic began.

In the second and third waves of the corona pandemic in Austria in particular, the number of corona deaths rose sharply. In the past six months alone, around 9,000 people died in connection with the corona virus in the Alpine republic – since the beginning of 2021 there have been almost 4,000. Last December, an action in front of St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna commemorated the then 5,000 deaths of the pandemic. On April 16 of this year there was also a commemorative event at the Academy of Sciences in Vienna.

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) at a memorial ceremony for the victims of the corona pandemic in April. (Archive image) © Herbert Neubauer / dpa

Corona in Austria: Health Minister Mückstein warns of a “deceptive” situation

Update from April 21, 6.45 p.m.: Even if Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wants to give the citizens of his country back a piece of normality by opening restaurants, hotels, culture and sports facilities in summer, the new Minister of Health of the Alpine Republic, Wolfgang Mückstein, urges caution. “It doesn’t look rosy,” said the doctor when he made his first appearance in front of the Austrian National Council. One should not underestimate the pandemic situation now, demanded Mückstein and spoke of a “deceptive” situation.

The 46-year-old, who took over the office of health minister after his predecessor Rudolf Anschober resigned for health reasons, however, also showed understanding for the concerns of the population in his speech. “I also want to meet my friends again, go to Greece on vacation and go back to my old life,” explains the Green politician. When it comes to protecting life, however, no compromises should be made, Mückstein continued.

Corona in Austria: Brief gives hope – gradual openings from mid-May

First report from April 21: Vienna – The number of new corona infections in Austria continues to be at a high level. On Wednesday (April 21) alone, 2,377 new cases were reported. The capital Vienna is particularly affected. The city recorded 714 new infections of the corona virus * on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Austria * wants to gradually open it from mid-May – with a so-called Green Pass. That reports oe24.at.

Green Pass in Austria: With the new QR code, a bit of normalcy could return

The Green Pass should be played on the mobile phone as a kind of QR code, all important information should be available there. According to the report, in order to get to the restaurant or shop, either a negative test result (PCR or antigen), the vaccination or the notification of recovery after a corona disease are necessary. All of this will be saved in the Green Pass.

Restaurants and hotels should be allowed to reopen in mid-May

Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz * wants to give his citizens back a piece of normality. With this Green Pass, it should be possible to visit restaurants both outside and inside from mid-May. However, there should only be a maximum of two households per table, a maximum number of people indoors is still being discussed, reports oe24.at further. There should be a gastro curfew at 8 p.m. with great probability. Kurz also wants the hotels to be allowed to reopen. Every citizen with a Green Pass can then stay overnight in hotels again.

According to a report, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wants openings in Austria from mid-May. © Georg Hochmuth / dpa

Fitness centers and clubs have to wait until June to open

In culture, too, things should go uphill again. Cinemas and theaters should be able to receive visitors again with the QR code. However, every second seat had to remain empty in order to keep the distance. Austria has also come up with a plan when it comes to sport. Hobby sports should be possible again, including opening the outdoor pools. Visits to the stadium should also be allowed again under strict conditions. Fitness center visitors and party goers, however, would have to be patient a little longer – it should be available from the end of June oe24-According to the report, reopen almost everything. The specific opening plan is currently being drawn up by the opening commission, it continues.

Chancellor Kurz hopes that there will be less and less need for short-time work

Kurz also assumes that 200,000 people will be able to work normally again by the summer, writes oe24.at. Then the short-time working will be needed less and less, announced the Chancellor. However, he emphasizes that "tailor-made" solutions are still needed for sectors that are particularly hard hit, such as city hotels.

