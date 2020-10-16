The UKE in Hamburg is conducting the clinical phase I study of the Covid-19 vaccine MVA-Sars-2-S. Now the first subjects received the vaccine. The number of new infections is increasing significantly.

A.At the Hamburg-Eppendorf University Medical Center (UKE), the first test subjects in a clinical phase I study received a vaccine against Covid-19. The UKE announced on Friday that a woman was injected with the MVA-Sars-2-S vaccine last Friday. Afterwards, five other subjects were given the so-called vector vaccine.

A total of 30 people between the ages of 18 and 55 took part in the study. According to the information, the vaccine was developed by the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) and IDT Biologika GmbH and is now being tested at the UKE for its safety, tolerability and specific immune response against the pathogen.

More than 40 vaccine candidates are already being tested on humans around the world. Some are already in the crucial test phase III. Thousands of people are examined to see whether the agent actually protects against infection.

“So far everything has gone as expected and according to plan,” explained the head of the UKE Infectious Disease and the responsible investigator, Marylyn Addo. The test persons receive two vaccinations every four weeks and are then monitored by a doctor for a few hours.

They then have to undergo repeated examinations over a period of six months to determine possible side effects and the immune response based on blood tests and surveys. At the same time, the formation of antibodies and T cells in the body is measured and compared with the immune response of recovered Covid 19 patients.

Meanwhile, the number of registered new corona infections in Hamburg has increased significantly by 210 cases within one day. As the health authority announced on Friday, the seven-day incidence rose from 41.4 to 44.9 new infections. The value that indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days has now been above the critical value of 35 for a good week. 168 new cases were reported on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,665 people in Hamburg have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) estimates that around 7,500 have recovered, 100 more than the day before. According to the Institute for Forensic Medicine at the UKE, 241 people have died of Covid-19 so far. This number has remained unchanged since October 2nd. The RKI counted a total of 278 deaths for Hamburg, as many as the day before.

The Hamburg health authority has all dead corona patients autopsied. On this basis, the Institute for Forensic Medicine then counts all cases in which someone has died of Covid-19. The RKI counts all people who have died in connection with a Sars-CoV-2 infection.

In Hamburg hospitals, 58 Covid 19 patients were treated unchanged on Thursday. There were 17 people in intensive care units, two more than the day before.