From: Florian Naumann

Janosch Dahmen in uniform – the Green politician himself worked for the rescue service of the Berlin fire brigade. (Archive image) © Marius Schwarz / www.imago-images.de

The compulsory vaccination seemed already a done deal. That has probably changed again. Because of practical problems – but also because some influential politicians have concerns.

Berlin – German politicians have been discussing compulsory vaccinations * since the end of November – and they will continue to do so, because the outcome of the talks is open: A health expert from the Greens * brought up a new scenario on Friday, defending the original categorical one Rejection of the compulsory vaccination but also a possible change of opinion *.

The FDP was indecisive about the sensitive issue. And the new CDU leader Friedrich Merz remains skeptical for the time being. All of these could well be of concern. Because according to the current state of affairs, the Bundestag will not vote on the mandatory vaccination under parliamentary pressure. The individual conscience decision of the MPs should instead be decisive.

Greens and the compulsory vaccination: Dahmen defends change of course – but also brings a completely new variant into play

The Green health politician Janosch Dahmen brought up a smaller version of the mandatory vaccination on Friday, specifically for certain groups of civil servants. “What has already been decided on for health workers can in principle also be right for civil servants who are responsible for other people,” said Dahmen from Düsseldorf Rheinische Post. Police officers, teachers or firefighters are often unable to keep a safe distance due to their work and therefore have a responsibility to protect other people. “These professional groups have a special responsibility to protect which, where possible, also includes protection for themselves and others through a vaccination”

Dahmen also justified the possible turnaround in politics with a general corona vaccination requirement – with a changed situation. “In the meantime, we have the fourth most diverse virus variant that is spreading in this country,” said the health policy spokesman for the Greens parliamentary group on Friday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. “With the R value of the original wild type, we would be adequately protected with the vaccination quota that we currently have and would not need any further measures. We now have a different virus and with it a new situation. “

Dahmen said he believed “we are doing politics wrong when we say that once it has said something, it should just keep walking in the same direction, even if it’s the wrong one”. “Then she runs in front of the wall. But new locations require course corrections that also adequately protect the people in this country. ”

At the same time, the Greens emphasized that a discussion about compulsory vaccination could only be held “if an offer is available for everyone”. There is currently “a new bottleneck in the availability” of the vaccine, * he said. Therefore, the first priority is to resolve the current problems *.

Corona vaccinations: FDP parliamentary group leader still undecided on mandatory vaccination – “transparent debate” necessary

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr is still undecided on the question of a general corona vaccination requirement. “I have not yet made up my mind on this question,” Dürr told dem Handelsblatt. He is looking at group proposals from all political groups. “Half a year ago, all parties said that there was no compulsory vaccination. Yes, vaccination is the central tool. And that’s why we have to look at which ways there are. ”

The FDP as a whole is evidently doing the same thing. Dürr’s predecessor as FDP parliamentary group leader, today’s Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner, made it clear at the beginning of the month that he tended towards a general vaccination requirement. In contrast, another prominent liberal, Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki, had positioned himself against compulsory vaccination. That was “completely legitimate,” said Dürr. Many in the FDP are still hesitating on the question. It is therefore important that we hold a transparent debate in Parliament that the public can understand. ”Such an approach also helped with issues such as organ donation and euthanasia.

Is vaccination compulsory in Germany? Faeser does not want to show any consideration for extremists – Merz remains skeptical

The new Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) at least did not want to rule out compulsory vaccination with a view to recently partially escalating protests. In this debate, too, the state should not show any consideration for extremists, she said in an interview with the mirror. “If we become convinced that we will not get out of the pandemic without this step, we must not allow ourselves to be intimidated and deterred by a radical minority,” said Faeser.

The CDU chief Friedrich Merz, officially designated since Friday, was skeptical about the mandatory vaccination. It was a very strong encroachment on freedom, he said on Thursday in the ZDF talk Maybrit Illner *: “In addition, the question of enforcement arises: How does the state want to enforce or control it? Perhaps the next disappointment is already lurking there. “(fn / dpa / AFP) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.