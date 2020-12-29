new Delhi: The number of new cases of corona virus in the capital Delhi is decreasing day by day. On Monday, 564 new patients of the corona virus were confirmed in the city. The pleasant fact is that this number is the lowest in five months. At the same time, 21 more patients died due to infection in the national capital, after which the number of dead people increased to 10 thousand 474.

With the introduction of new cases, the total number of cases in the city has increased to 6 lakh 23 thousand 415. Let us know that more than 57 thousand 463 samples were tested on Sunday. 757 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, 655 on Saturday, 758 on Friday and 1 thousand 63 on Thursday.

According to the Health Bulletin of the Delhi Government, the rate of infection in the national capital is 0.98 percent. Significantly, on July 27, 613 cases of corona virus were reported in Delhi. 652 cases were reported on 16 August and 787 on 17 August.

According to the Health Bulletin, the number of patients being treated in Delhi on Monday increased to 6 thousand 297, which was 6 thousand 713 on Sunday. Delhi had the highest number of 8 thousand 593 cases on a single day on 11 November.

More than 16 thousand beds are empty

According to the bulletin, 16 thousand 275 beds out of 18 thousand 774 beds of Kovid hospitals are empty. It has been told in the bulletin that 6 lakh 6 thousand 644 patients have been free from corona infection in the national capital.

read this also:

Rehearsal of Corona vaccine system started, dry run in four states before vaccination

Late actor Irfan Khan will be seen on the big screen on the occasion of New Year, the poster released