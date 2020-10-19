The corona virus is spreading faster and faster in Germany. With the 7-day incidence, a first district has now even exceeded the 200 mark. Karl Lauterbach expects further lockdowns.

The corona virus * is spreading rapidly in Germany.

More and more regions are exceeding the critical seven-day incidence mark *.

A first district is planning a practical lockdown – Karl Lauterbach warns of more.

Update from October 19, 2020, 2:01 p.m .: The fact that the corona pandemic is currently intensifying enormously is already apparent with a glance at the supermarkets. As the number of infections increases, the hamster purchases * start again. Politics and business are now appealing to the common sense of consumers.

Update from October 19, 2020, 1:37 p.m .: In view of the further sharp rise in the number of corona cases, the health authorities are reaching their limits. Outdated working methods and too many social contacts in the population cause considerable problems in tracking the infection process *.

Corona: Germany’s last metropolis is now also a risk area

Update from October 19, 2020, 1:20 p.m.: As fourth and last German metropolis has now too Hamburg exceeded an incidence value of 50. According to the health authority, the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days rose again slightly and was now 50.6. Now the Hanseatic city is also officially recognized as one Corona risk area.

The other three German megacities Berlin, Munich and Cologne exceeded the limit value earlier and are now partly above it. The same applies to other large cities. Concrete further measures were initially not announced in Hamburg.

It was only on Friday that the Senate tightened the requirements in view of the increasing numbers. Among other things, there is one in the gastronomy from 11 p.m. Curfew. Private celebrations outside of your own home are on 25 people maximum limited, in their own apartment to a maximum of 15. High school students and vocational schools must now also wear a mask in class.

Coronavirus in Germany: First district plans practical “lockdown”

Update from October 19, 2020, 12:47 p.m .: Because of the extremely increased number of new infections with the corona virus in Bavaria Berchtesgaden district Prime Minister Markus Söder now wants a kind there Lockdown impose. There will be a package of measures “that corresponds to a lockdown,” said Söder. Health Minister Melanie Huml (CSU) should work out the details together with the district and the government of Upper Bavaria.

Christian Drosten and Karl Lauterbach recently proposed short-term lockdowns modeled on Great Britain *.

Corona in Germany: First district cracks incidence of over 250 – Lauterbach expects further lockdowns

First report from October 19, 2020, 10:23 a.m .: Berlin – The novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 * is spreading rapidly again worldwide. In Germany, too, the number of new infections has already exceeded the highs from spring. More and more districts are becoming hotspots, the so-called Corona traffic lights * jump to red, which leads to tightening of the measures.

Corona in Germany – more and more hotspots in Germany

Meanwhile have 93 regions in Germany an increased seven-day incidence *, which means the upper limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was exceeded. (As of October 18, 2020) Of these, 17 districts have more than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 76 districts have a value of more than 50. On Monday it should be more again.

#Corona-Hotspots in 🇩🇪. Almost all of the 100 or so urban and rural districts that had more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days are located southwest of a line between Bremen and the Erzgebirgskreis. The one exception that exists is Berlin.@world pic.twitter.com/XGxXnuhOur – Olaf Gersemann (@OlafGersemann) October 19, 2020

Corona in Germany: First district with 7-day incidence over 200

in the Berchtesgardener Land in Bavaria became even the 200 limit clearly exceeded. According to the RKI, the 7-day incidence was there on Monday 252.1. It is the first county to exceed the 200 mark. In the Bavarian Free State, corresponding stricter corona regulations * apply.

Prime Minister CSU boss Markus Söder also calls for a nationwide mask requirement for regions with high corona numbers. More than 35 new infections For every 100,000 inhabitants, a mask requirement should apply in schools, in highly frequented public places and also at work, if minimum distances could not be observed, said the Bavarian Prime Minister on Monday in front of a switch on the CSU board in Nuremberg.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports again a questionable value of new infections

The current status of cases reported by the health authorities in Germany also shows a rising trend in new infections. According to the Robert Koch Institute from Monday morning 4,325 new corona infections recorded within 24 hours. The value is comparatively low, but that is mainly because not all health authorities transmit data on the weekend. Based on the 2,467 reported infections on Monday last week, the current value is significantly higher. The number of New infections had on Saturday with 7,830 for the third time in a row reached a maximum value.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, according to the RKI, at least 366,299 people proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Germany (as of October 19, 12:00 am). The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9789. That was twelve more deaths than the day before. According to estimates by the RKI, there are about 294,800 recovered.

Corona in Germany: R value still above critical mark

The Reproduction number, or R value for short, was included in Germany according to the RKI situation report on Sunday 1.44 (Previous day: 1.40). This means that ten infected people infect an average of 14 to 15 other people. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called in its management report Seven-day R. on. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value is now at 1.35 (Previous day: 1.37). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago.

Coronavirus: Karl Lauterbach expects local shutdowns soon

In view of the rapidly increasing coronavirus infections, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, who warned weeks ago of a second wave, is increasingly concerned. In the fight against the corona virus, the politician counts on people’s behavior – less on containment measures. “It will depend on how the population behaves. That is more important than individual measures. Many editions are difficult to check in any case, ”the doctor told the newspapers of the Funke media group. Lauterbach expects the corona virus to continue to spread as quickly as possible local shutdowns in Germany. “It’s very simple. The R value is around 1.3. If we don’t get it down, the daily number of cases will rise so quickly within a very short time that the Clinics and health authorities overrun will.”

