BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – According to the Federal Ministry of Health, a good 1.2 billion protective masks are currently stored in Germany. This emerges from the response of the Federal Ministry of Health to a request from FDP MP Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus, on which RTL and ntv first reported. According to the ministry, OP and FFP2 masks were and will be procured for a total of 5.9 billion euros this year and next. According to the current state of knowledge and testing, more than 85 percent of all masks are expected to be “marketable and therefore usable for the health sector,” it continues.

“The ministry is still checking the masks, it just takes too long,” said Aschenberg-Dugnus. If the shelf life is only two years, ask yourself how many can still be used after the end of the test. “It is important to bring the production of medical protective equipment back to Germany and Europe in the future so that we no longer have to pay the inflated prices from China.”

At the beginning of the corona pandemic, protective masks were in short supply. Following calls for help from clinics and nursing homes, the government had gone into central procurement. The management consultancy Ernst & Young was involved for organization, logistics, purchasing and contracts. According to earlier information, the federal government is paying almost ten million euros for this ./jr/DP/nas