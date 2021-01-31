The Robert Koch Institute registered 399 new deaths in Germany on Sunday morning. In addition, 11,192 new infections were reported. The number of cases is usually lower at the weekend. An overview.

While the EU fails to get vaccines, other countries are already vaccinating intensively. WELT correspondents report from the USA, Great Britain and Israel how it can work.

D.he health authorities in Germany have, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), from Sunday morning within one day 11,192 new corona infections reported. It was exactly a week ago 12,257 reported new infections. On Sunday, the number of cases reported by the RKI is usually lower, among other things because fewer tests are carried out on the weekend. The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 2,216,363 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany.

The number of reported deaths related to the corona virus has increased 399 to a total of 56,945. (Status: January 31, 12 midnight). As of Sunday a week ago, 349 cases had been reported in which patients had died related to the virus. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 56,945.

The high of 1,244 new deaths was reached on January 14th. In the case of new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this contained 3500 late reports.

The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI management report from Saturday 0.92 (Previous day 0.92). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 92 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection eight to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides

In December, almost a third more people died in Germany than usual for this month. According to preliminary results, 106,607 people died, reports the Federal Statistical Office. That is 29 percent more than the December average for the years 2016 to 2019. In November, the number of deaths exceeded the average of the four previous years by twelve percent. The last time there were more than 100,000 deaths in December was 109,134 in 1969: At that time, the numbers were increased by the Hong Kong flu.

At the RKI, a total of 20,043 deaths were reported for December 2020 of people who had previously been laboratory-confirmed with Covid-19.

Corona worldwide

The authorities in Russia report on Sunday 18,359 new infections with the coronavirus within 24 hours and 485 more deaths. This increases the total number of infections to 3,850,439, 73,182 have died.

The USA reported 163,456 new infections within 24 hours on Saturday. The number of infected people rose to 25.99 million. 3,539 other people died from the virus. This brings the total number of deaths to 437,060.

The Chinese health authority reports 92 new coronavirus cases. This is the highest increase in new infections since January 24th. The authority announced that 73 cases were of local origin. In China, where the worldwide epidemic was first registered, increases the number of known infected people to 89,522.

Mexico now has the third most corona deaths

Mexico has replaced India as the country with the third most officially recorded deaths as a result of the pandemic. According to data from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday morning, the country has recorded in the past 24 hours 1434 new deaths related to Covid-19 disease have been reported. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 156,579. 56,546 deaths have so far been reported from Germany, whose population is about two-thirds the size of Mexico.

India so far there has been 154,147 deaths (as of January 30). The South Asian country has around 1.3 billion inhabitants – ten times as many as Mexico, which ranks tenth among the most populous countries. India has the second most confirmed cases after the USA with a good 10.73 million.

The fact that the number of cases in Mexico is comparatively low is mainly due to the fact that extremely little is tested for the corona virus there. Experts also assume that the true number of corona deaths in Mexico is significantly higher than the official one – by December 12 alone, almost 275,000 more people died in Mexico last year than the average between 2015 and 2018, according to government figures.

Corona in Europe

In France the number of corona deaths exceeded the threshold of 75,000. The government announced 820 new cases of patients who had died with or from the virus on Friday evening. This means that a total of 75,620 corona deaths are registered. In the EU only Italy more people succumbed to the virus with over 87,000 cases.