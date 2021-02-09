In Germany, the number of detected cases of infection increases by 3379. In addition, 481 new deaths were registered within 24 hours. The R-value decreases compared to the previous day. An overview in numbers and graphics.

We hear the new Corona case numbers every day. But what do they mean, where are we in the pandemic? And what is the trend?

Well below one – the R value in Germany continues to fall

E.For the first time in more than three months, the so-called Seven-day incidence according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) below the threshold of 75. So within a week 72.8 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants transmitted to the health authorities, as the RKI reported on Tuesday morning. The number has been falling for several weeks.

The seven-day incidence peaked on December 22nd 197.6 Cases per 100,000 population. It had slipped below the threshold of 100 twelve days ago. The political goal is a seven-day incidence below 50 in the long term.

The German health authorities reported to the RKI within a day 3379 New corona infections. In addition, 481 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 6114 new infections and 861 new deaths within 24 hours.

The high of 1244 new reported deaths had been reached on January 14th. The new infections registered within 24 hours were included 33,777 the highest value was reported on December 18th – but that included 3,500 late registrations.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 2,291,924 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of February 9, 00:00 a.m.). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher as many infections are not recognized. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose by 481 62,156. The RKI gave the number of those who had recovered 2,057,300 at.

The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI management report from Tuesday evening 0.82 (Previous day 0.89). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 82 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.

Corona worldwide

In Bulgaria the number of corona cases will increase faster again from the beginning of February after a further relaxation of the partial lockdown. The government in Sofia is not planning to tighten the corona restrictions again for the time being. With a population of 6.9 million people, the number of new infections rose to 1115 within 24 hours on Monday, according to the official Corona portal on Tuesday. A week ago there were 832 new cases.

In Israel Less than three percent of the corona deaths were previously vaccinated against the corona virus in the past month. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday. More than 97 percent of people who died after infection were not vaccinated against the virus.