From: Franziska Schwarz

The vaccinations for five to eleven year olds are starting in Germany. Meanwhile, numerous people at Lake Constance have been vaccinated with an unknown substance. The news ticker.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, the incidence has fallen again.

In the pandemic *, the focus is on the children’s vaccine – should one wait for an omicron vaccine? (see first report)

The budget committee approves 2.2 billion euros for new vaccine (Update from December 15, 6.40 p.m.).

Update from December 15, 6:40 p.m .: The Bundestag’s budget committee has approved an additional 2.2 billion euros for the procurement of additional corona vaccines. The fourth wave of the vaccine is urgently needed, argued Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to the news agency Reuters. “We have to fear the omicron variant.”

“We are speeding up the vaccination,” confirmed Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), who shared a statement with Lauterbach. Germany could procure additional vaccines for next year. “We’re talking about 92 million cans of Biontech and Moderna.”

Corona in Germany: Alleged vaccination fraud at Lake Constance

Update from December 15, 5:07 p.m .: In the Lake Constance district, the police in Ravensburg and the public prosecutor in Konstanz are investigating a serious suspicion. In a doctor’s practice, a substance is said to have been vaccinated against corona, which may be ineffective and in any case is not an approved active ingredient. The police seized evidence during a judicially authorized search of the doctor’s practice concerned.

Previously, the Südkurier reported about the supposed vaccination fraud. According to this, around 500 patients are affected. The authorities had become aware of the case after no antibodies against the virus could be detected in three patients despite the first and second vaccination and there were no comprehensible medical reasons for this.

If the suspicion is confirmed, the operator or operators of the practice must answer at least for dangerous bodily harm, according to a police report. The people affected were accordingly written to, informed and warned by the responsible health department.

Corona: German pharmacies are declaring war on vaccination passport counterfeiters

Update from December 15, 2:02 p.m.: “The pharmacies are increasingly confronted with forged vaccination certificates,” complains the head of the pharmacists’ association, Thomas Dittrich. They now want to take action against this. As of Thursday (December 16), employees at more than 18,000 pharmacies across Germany will be able to query batch numbers directly online using software, according to the DAV. It shows whether the numbers also match the inoculated vaccine.

So far, they could only check whether the vaccination cards are complete, plausible and belong to the right person. “Those who present falsified documents will now find it even more difficult to obtain digital vaccination certificates,” said Thomas Preis from the North Rhine Pharmacists’ Association Rhenish Post.

In the fight against falsified corona vaccination certificates, pharmacies are now using an online query. © Manngold / Imago

Because of Corona: Young people start studying faster

Update from December 15, 11:52 a.m.: The Corona crisis is also interesting to take a look at the first-year students. Their number was above average in 2020 – with a transition rate of 48 percent at a high. Specifically, it concerns 185,000 young people who switched to universities in the same year after graduating from school. This has now been announced by the Federal Statistical Office.

In the previous year, their share was 43 percent. Statisticians see a connection with the pandemic. It made other educational pathways or work and travel programs much more difficult.

The corona crisis has accelerated the decision to study in Germany. © Photo booth / Imago

Corona incidence drops again – experts waiting for Omicron vaccine for children

First report from December 15th: Berlin – The trend is pointing further down: The nationwide 7-day incidence has fallen again compared to the previous day. The RKI gave the value on Wednesday morning as 353. The day before it was 375, a week ago it was 427.

The RKI now reported 51,301 new corona infections nationwide within one day. Exactly one week ago there were 69,601 infections. 453 new Covid deaths were recorded within 24 hours. The hospitalization rate is currently 5.21 (Monday: 5.17).

Waiting for Omicron Vaccine for Children? Depending on age and health

In addition to many booster vaccinations *, the focus is currently also on children’s vaccinations – some are already vaccinated. From the point of view of the professional association of paediatricians, parents can, depending on the age and health of their children, wait for an Omikron vaccine to be available from spring.

“We do not generally recommend vaccination to healthy children between five and eleven years because of the residual risk of still unknown rare side effects,” said association spokesman Jakob Maske of the dpa. “Therefore, in this case, we also advocate waiting for the time being.”

The specialist in microbiology, virology and infection epidemiology Jana Schroeder (Mathias-Spital Foundation, Rheine) advises against it. Germany still has a problem with the Delta variant. “The vaccination works much better against them than against Omikron. At the moment it is also still unclear whether Omikron will completely displace Delta. “

With a child from the age of 12, on the other hand, you can definitely start vaccinating. “I wouldn’t wait for an omicron vaccine,” said Maske.

Scene from a test center: the number of corona cases is declining. © Sebastian Kahnert / dpa

For the age group from 12 years there has been a general vaccination recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). For smaller children, on the other hand, the Stiko has so far only advised corona vaccination if they have certain previous illnesses or people with a high corona risk in their environment. However, if desired and after medical advice, every child can still be vaccinated. From this week on, a lower dose vaccine for five to eleven year olds should be able to be used in Germany.

Corona: Manufacturers are working on adapted Omicron vaccines

Because of the strongly mutated Omicron variant, which is increasingly causing infections in several countries, vaccine manufacturers have announced that they will be working on adapted vaccines. So far, however, it is not yet certain whether these will actually be necessary.

Biontech had also announced that a new vaccine would not be immediately available in large quantities if production were to start up in March. (dpa / cibo / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.