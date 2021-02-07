As the Robert Koch Institute announced on Sunday morning, a further 8,616 cases of infection were registered. In addition, 231 corona-related deaths were counted within 24 hours. The incidence continued to decrease and was 75.6. An overview in numbers and graphics.

Health Minister Spahn is speeding up the vaccination with AstraZeneca. All available doses should be vaccinated and not withheld for the second vaccination. A vaccine for children and adolescents could be available in the summer.

D.he German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 8616 New corona infections reported within one day. Also were 231 new deaths recorded within 24 hours, according to figures from the RKI on Sunday. Exactly a week ago the RKI 11,192 New infections and 399 new deaths recorded within 24 hours.

The high of 1244 new reported deaths had been reached on January 14th. The new infections registered within 24 hours were included 33,777 the highest value was reported on December 18th – but that included 3,500 late registrations.

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was, according to the RKI, on Sunday morning 75.6. Its previous high was on December 22nd 197.6 has been achieved. Most federal states continue to record falling seven-day incidences, according to the RKI.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 2,284,010 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of February 7th, 00.00 a.m.). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher as many infections are not detected. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 61,517. The RKI gave the number of those who had recovered 2,029,200 at.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI situation report from Saturday evening 0.95 (Previous day 0.93). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 95 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.

The number of corona intensive care patients in Germany is up below 4000 decreased. As can be seen from the time series of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), 3958 Covid 19 sufferers were treated in intensive care on Saturday (as of 12:17 p.m.). That was 108 less than the day before. Over half of the patients received invasive ventilation. Most recently, the number of corona intensive care patients was below 4,000 on December 3, after which it had risen to over 5,700 by the beginning of January.

Tirschenreuth and Hof with the highest corona incidence

Three federal states exceeded an incidence value of 100 on Saturday, i.e. the number of new infections reported per 100,000 inhabitants within one week: Thuringia (144), Saxony-Anhalt (116.1) and Saarland (115.7). Saxony is just below this value with an incidence of 97.4. The border region with the Czech Republic remains a focus of the corona pandemic in Germany.

The districts of Tirschenreuth (352.6), Hof (309.1) and the town of Hof (299) and Wunsiedel i. Fichtel Mountains (297.3) in Bavaria. A total of 10 rural and urban districts reported incidences over 200 on Saturday, most of them in Bavaria and Thuringia.

The lowest incidences are currently in Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony, where the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants fell below 70 in the last seven days.

In 81 urban and rural districts, the incidence is now again below the limit value of 50. On Friday it was only 74. Zweibrücken (14.6) and Dithmarschen (17.2) currently have the best values.

So far, three vaccines against the corona virus have been approved in Germany – from Astrazeneca, Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of around 3.1 million vaccine doses have been injected on Saturday: 2.2 million people received the first vaccination, around 900,000 even the second vaccination. According to the Ministry of Health, 2.7 percent of the total population are vaccinated for the first time.

Corona worldwide

The number of new infections is in Russia increased by 16,627 to more than 3.95 million within 24 hours. As the authorities further announced on Saturday, another 497 people died of or with the corona virus. This increases the total number of deaths to 76,229. After the USA, India and Brazil, Russia has the highest number of cases of infection worldwide.

In the Netherlands the number of confirmed coronavirus infections exceeds the threshold of one million. Since the first identified case on February 27th last year 1,001,826 People tested positive for the virus, according to the Public Health Institute. The sum of the actual previous infections in the country with 17 million inhabitants is likely to be significantly higher, however, because the test capacities were temporarily insufficient.