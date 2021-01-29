D.he German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 14,022 New corona infections reported within one day. Also were 839 new deaths recorded within 24 hours, as the RKI announced on Friday morning. Last Friday, the RKI recorded 17,862 new infections and 859 new deaths within 24 hours.

The high of 1,244 new deaths was reached on January 14th. In the case of new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this contained 3500 late reports.

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (Seven-day incidence) was included on Friday morning according to the RKI 94.4. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. The number fluctuated after that and has been falling again for a few days – on Thursday it was below 100 for the first time since the end of October.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 2,192,850 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of January 29th, 00.00 a.m.). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher as many infections are not recognized. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 55,752. The RKI gave the number of those who had recovered 1,898,900 at.

The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI situation report from Thursday evening 0.90 (Previous day 0.87). This means that 100 infected people infect 90 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides.

Corona worldwide

The number of known infections rises to more than 100 million worldwide. The number of deaths is just under 2.2 million, as a Reuters survey based on official data shows.

In the USA the number of detected cases of infection increases within 24 hours by at least 154,488 to more than 25.51 million. That gives a Reuters count based on official data on Thursday. At least 4,151 other people died with or from the coronavirus. In total there are 429,661 deaths. The USA is hardest hit by the corona pandemic worldwide.

Mexico now has the third most corona deaths

Mexico has replaced India as the country with the third most officially recorded deaths as a result of the pandemic. Mexico’s Ministry of Health announced on Thursday (local time) that 1506 new deaths related to Covid-19 disease had been reported in the past 24 hours. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 155,145.

India comes to 153,847 deaths so far. The South Asian country has around 1.3 billion inhabitants – ten times as many as Mexico, which ranks tenth among the most populous countries.

With 1,825,519 confirmed infections, the North American country ranks 13th worldwide. India has the second most confirmed cases after the US with a good 10.7 million. From Germany, whose population is about two-thirds the size of Mexico, 2,178,828 cases have been reported so far.

The fact that the number of cases in Mexico is comparatively low is mainly due to the fact that extremely little is tested for the corona virus there. Experts also assume that the true number of corona deaths in Mexico is significantly higher than the official one – by December 12 alone, almost 275,000 more people died in Mexico last year than the average between 2015 and 2018, according to government figures.

650,000 doses of vaccine administered in Mexico

On December 24, Mexico was the first country in Latin America to start vaccinating its citizens against the corona virus with the preparation from the Mainz company Biontech and the US company Pfizer. So far, however, only slightly more than 650,000 doses have been administered.

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has also been treated for mild Covid 19 symptoms since Sunday. The left-wing populist has repeatedly downplayed the danger of the virus and the benefits of wearing masks.

Corona in Europe

Portugal reports 16,432 new infections and 303 further deaths, both records. This means that the country with ten million inhabitants has had at least 11,608 corona deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The government in the EU member state recently spoke of “gigantic” pressure on hospitals due to the sharp increase in cases.

In France According to the government, ten percent of all cases of infection can be traced back to the variant of the corona virus first discovered in England. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal affirmed on radio station France Inter that tightening the lockdown remains an option for the government. He doesn’t give any details. On Wednesday, authorities recorded almost 27,000 confirmed new infections. That is the highest increase in 24 hours since mid-November, when the country was in the second full lockdown. This suggests that current measures are insufficient to contain the spread of the more contagious English variant.

Great Britain reports an additional 1,725 ​​coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. This brings the total number of people who have died from or with the virus to 101,887, according to official data. The country passed the sad 100,000 death mark on Tuesday. A further 25,308 cases of new infections were reported. So far, over seven million people have received the first vaccination. Given the situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the lockdown in England to continue until at least March.