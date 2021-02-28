You were on a trip to the Caribbean when the lockdown came. Now a German pensioner couple is tough on Grenada. The corona vaccination was included with the dream vacation.

Grenada – One could almost be jealous at the pictures of Kornelia (68) and Ernst (70) Krog. The couple from Eggstätt in the Rosenheim district in Upper Bavaria are currently in the Caribbean on the dream island of Grenada. And because there was enough vaccine there, the two pensioners have now had the corona vaccination done there.

Corona: Bavarian couple currently lives in Grenada – they stranded there because of the lockdown

As the image-Zeitung reports, the couple had fulfilled a dream in 2017 and purchased the catamaran “Alegria”. The 13 meter long boat with three cabins was off the Caribbean island of St-. Martin and cost just under 350,000 euros. Money that the former business graduate and elementary school teacher had saved for a long time.

When they wanted to go to several smaller islands with their boat last year, the worldwide lockdown * came between them. As more and more ports were closing for tourists, the couple only had the alternative to Grenada. The two pensioners, who have been married for 26 years and have four children and three grandchildren, are happy to have found accommodation there. “The people here are so warm-hearted, they only know solutions instead of problems. We like that, ”says Ernst Krog.

Corona: Lockdown in the Caribbean – German couple get vaccinated

Since then, the “Alegria” has been in front of Grenada and the Krogs spend their days in fantastic weather and complete relaxation. Now the two have taken up the offer and got vaccinated against the coronavirus * on the island. In a beach bar, so Kornelia Krog says, they met the Grenadian Health Minister Nickolas Steele. He promised them that they could get a vaccination within 14 days. The two pensioners gladly accepted this offer, after all, there is a lot of chaos in Germany about vaccine distribution * and scheduling.

In fact, the Krogs were now at a local hotel with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine vaccinated. The second dose should follow in April. That’s fine with both of them. Ernst and Kornelia Krog are in no hurry to return to their Bavarian homeland anyway. “We feel safer here than in Germany. We’ll stay until Corona is over, ”said Ernst Krog. kah

Meanwhile, a turbulent corona summit is looming in Germany. * Will Merkel and Söder give up their tough course? The Union is aware of the pressure to open. But at the same time an explosive date is under discussion.

*Merkur.de/bayern is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA