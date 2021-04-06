ofPatrick Mayer shut down

In Germany, there are more than 4,000 corona patients in intensive care units. There could soon be significantly more in the coronavirus pandemic.

Update from April 5, 9:50 p.m.: Germany is deeply in the third corona wave. Doctors, other scientists and politicians all agree on this. The hard-working doctors and nurses in the intensive care units have once again particularly experienced the force of the increasing coronavirus infections. And they have to be prepared for a lot more hard work in the fight against Covid-19, according to a representative of their profession.

On Easter Sunday (April 4), for the first time since February, more than 4,000 corona patients with severe courses were in the German intensive care units. According to Gernot Marx, there will soon be a lot more.

“For the next twelve to fourteen days we firmly assume that the rates of increase of the last few weeks will continue. That means that we have to treat 5000 patients or more with Covid-19. So the situation is really very dramatic, you have to say, ”said the President of the Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) at a joint media appointment with Armin Laschet (CDU) in a vaccination center in Aachen, where the NRW Prime Minister spoke out in favor of a bridge lockdown * in order to reduce the number of new corona infections.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Corona patients in intensive care units – current figures

Covid-19 situation in German intensive care units Corona patients in intensive care units: 4143 Corona patients invasively ventilated: 2317 Percentage of invasively ventilated patients: 55.93% Intensive care beds free for corona patients: 1459

Source: DIVI and RKI intensive registers, as of April 5, 9:19 p.m.

As ZDF’s “heute journal” reported in the evening, the number of corona patients in German intensive care units rose by a third in just two weeks. The anxious glances are therefore in the direction of hospitals – where doctors and nurses are still at the forefront.

Corona patients in the intensive care unit: the number of severe Covid-19 courses is increasing by leaps and bounds

First report from April 5th: Munich / Berlin – There is a development before the intensive care physicians have been warning for weeks. The number of Corona * patients in intensive care units is steadily increasing.

On Easter Sunday, 4051 people with Covid-19 had to be treated in intensive care in a clinic. That is 133 patients more than the day before. On Easter Monday there are 4,107 (plus 56 on the previous day), as can be seen from the data in the DIVI intensive care register (as of April 5, 9:24 a.m.). More than half – around 55 percent – have to be artificially ventilated. Here you will find our news ticker on the subject of Corona in Germany.

At the beginning of January 2021, the number of Covid intensive care patients had reached a peak in Germany with more than 5,500 cases. When the second corona wave subsided in March, there were fewer than 3,000 patients.

Corona patients in the intensive care unit: Highest level since the beginning of February

With the increasing number of new infections in the third wave, the number of intensive care patients is also increasing again. However, intensive care physicians report that the time between infection and hospital admission is noticeably shortened. Corona patients with severe courses are admitted to the clinic earlier.

The German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) has developed a forecast model for intensive care bed occupancy. The simulation currently runs very precisely according to the predicted curve.

Nobody wants or wanted to hear it – the intensive care physicians have been calling for a hard lockdown like a prayer wheel for weeks. At the beginning of March, they spoke out against easing. “Otherwise the 3rd wave will be very difficult or impossible to control”, warned DIVI boss Prof. Dr. med. Gernot Marx at a video switch back then. The experts try to substantiate their demands with different scenarios from the DIVI forecast model *. The doctors feared that the vaccination would follow the wave of infection.

Intensive care physicians are sounding the alarm again

With incidences of around 200, the emergency physicians forecast around 5,000 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units at the beginning of May. That would be almost as many as at the height of the second wave at the beginning of January and that could put a heavy burden on many clinics again. More than 4,000 people with Covid-19 are now in an intensive care unit at the beginning of April. If this negative trend continues, “we will have reached the regular capacity limit in less than four weeks,” said Christian Karagiannidis, scientific director of the Divi Intensive Care Register, recently Rheinische Post.

Concern about the corona mutations is also growing. Before Easter, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) published a report on the virus variants *. After the holidays, the forecasts look bleak.

The Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) recorded a 7-day incidence * of 128 on Easter Monday (previous day: 127) On Friday the value was still 134.0. However, the RKI’s corona numbers over the Easter days are not a reliable indicator of the infection rate – among other things, because fewer tests and fewer reports are made. The cases registered by the RKI therefore tend to be lower. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

