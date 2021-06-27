During the holiday season, the role of travelers comes increasingly to the fore in view of the increasing spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Schwerin / Berlin – Many Germans are waiting for their summer vacation – but there could be several factors of uncertainty when planning: On the one hand, the corona infection situation in the destination country. On the other hand, new rules for those returning to Germany. In view of the increasingly threatening situation around the Delta variant, several politicians are calling for stricter measures. After vacationing in risk areas, a quarantine of at least five days could threaten. A second PCR test is also required for all Returnees.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig and health expert Karl Lauterbach (both SPD) have joined the Rheinische Post pronounced on Saturday for a double test obligation for travelers returning. Due to the tense corona situation in Great Britain, Lauterbach also pleaded for tougher entry restrictions for British people into the European Union.

Corona and the summer vacation: Schwesig wants tougher rules – “Freestyle is not enough”

Schwesig told the newspaper that international travel should “not lead to more people becoming infected and carrying the virus home”. It is therefore important “that all returnees from risk areas take two tests,” she said. The tests should be done at the beginning of your return and after five days of quarantine.

The one-off free time at the beginning of the return is not enough, said Schwesig and increased the pressure on the federal government: “We are working to ensure that the federal government changes its regulation or that we are given the opportunity to decide this ourselves.”

Corona: Lauterbach wants tougher tests for vacationers – two tests for all foreign travelers?

SPD health expert Lauterbach also insisted on sharpening the test strategy. “In my opinion, the current test specifications for returning travelers are too sketchy,” he said Rheinische Post. A “double test obligation for all travelers who come to Germany” is necessary, he demanded. “Everyone who comes to Germany from another country by car, ship or plane should have a negative test and have to do another PCR test five days later,” said Lauterbach.

Anyone who comes from a risk area or a virus variant area should remain in quarantine during this time. Those who have been vaccinated twice or have recovered would of course not need such tests. Lauterbach admitted that the tightening would be difficult to implement, but warned of the consequences without more rigorous testing. “It is true that such a measure involves a lot of effort along the borders,” he said. “But the effort is less than wearing masks and testing in companies, which could otherwise be necessary again.” Lauterbach said that the expected fourth wave could be greatly weakened in autumn.

Because of the tense corona situation in Great Britain, the SPD health expert also spoke out in favor of stricter EU entry restrictions for the British. “It is completely incomprehensible why there are no tough EU-wide entry restrictions for travelers from Great Britain,” said Lauterbach picture-Saturday newspaper. In view of the dramatic Corona development in Great Britain “in the middle of the main travel season, a travel embargo from the United Kingdom to Europe would be advisable”.

Delta is rampant in Great Britain: Lauterbach wants quarantine for all Brits – “all of Europe exposed”

The SPD politician at least pleaded for a “ten-day quarantine” with a first test after five days for the British in all EU countries. It could not be that “in the last phase before the vaccination, the whole of Europe will be exposed to the Delta variant from England while on vacation”.

Despite a successful vaccination campaign, the particularly contagious Delta variant is rampant in Great Britain. The variant first identified in India is estimated to be 40 to 60 percent more contagious than the alpha variant first identified in Great Britain.

Also because of the spread of the more contagious Delta virus variant, RKI President Lothar Wieler and Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) called for complete vaccination protection in Germany on Friday. Wieler said that people who had been vaccinated twice were “protected from serious illnesses by Delta.” Anyone who has only been vaccinated once can pass the virus on. Spahn warned that the Delta variant would “gain the upper hand here over the summer too”. CSU boss Markus Söder made a similar statement at a party event on Saturday. (AFP / cso / fn)