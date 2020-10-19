Fight against the insidious corona virus: The doctor in a German corona isolation ward expects severe Covid 19 disease courses in the next few weeks. And not only that.

Munich / Darmstadt – How’s the situation German intensive care units in the Corona pandemic? It is a very popular question in the debates around the insidious Covid-19 lung disease and the resulting restrictions on public life.

Coronavirus in Germany: Doctor from Corona isolation ward reports on his work

The doctor of a German Corona isolation ward now grants deep insights into the fight against that Coronavirus at the forefront. He warns of significantly more serious illnesses and tells how busy his ward is already.

“About four weeks ago we noticed that something was changing. Suddenly more and more patients came to us and the two emergency rooms that we were for in the summer months Corona patients had kept clear were no longer sufficient. We had to Covid area therefore enlarge again ”, explains Cihan Çelik from the Darmstadt Clinic in an interview FOCUS Online: “Our station is currently organized as it was in April. And I see the next few weeks very intensely. “

Coronavirus in Germany: Darmstadt doctor is worried about rising corona infections

It is extremely worrying, says Çelikthat the number of daily New corona infections in Hesse and Germany is now higher than at the peak of the pandemic in April. “And that’s not just because we test more, because the positive rate of all tests also increases significantly. In this respect, I do believe that we have to speak of a second wave, ”says the Darmstadt doctor FOCUS Online.

My assessments of the current situation with us in an interview with Focus-Online. And no, of course I am NOT the chief physician. Please change @focusonline https://t.co/qb54eB5x5t – Cihan Çelik (@Celik_Chn) October 17, 2020

In the summer months, the patients were significantly younger, and the number of intensive care admissions was therefore lower, he explains further: “And age is very important for whether the symptoms become so severe that treatment in the hospital is necessary.”

Corona pandemic in Germany: German doctor reports severe Covid 19 courses

Çelik also dispels the prejudice that it is mainly very old patients who suffer from an illness.

“In the group of the under 35-year-olds, too, we sometimes had serious illnesses. Especially if the person concerned has pre-existing conditions such as massive obesity or diabetes To suffer. Then the virus has a free run in the lungs, “he says:” We had to provide the patients with a lot of oxygen despite their young age. Now the age structure of our Covid patients is changing again. And that worries me. “

The Coronavirus meet more older people again and thus tend to be more dangerous, so Çelik: “For us, this means that we will be looking at a significantly increasing number of serious problems over the next two weeks Covid cases have to adjust. “

Corona pandemic in Germany: Often the second bad diagnosis next to Covid-19

The doctor reports of a further stressful finding of the past weeks and months. “We are seeing more and more positive patients who barely participate Covid symptoms, but for example have to struggle with a general weakness, “he explains:” Often it turns out that they are next to Covid-19 have another serious illness entirely. Those affected then get two bad diagnoses in one fell swoop. That is a heavy blow for the patients – and not easy for me as a doctor. “(pm)