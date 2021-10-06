fromPatrick Huljina conclude

When is the end of all Corona measures – a “Freedom Day” – possible in Germany? An overview of the assessments of various experts.

Munich – When will normality – life like before the corona pandemic * – return? A so-called “Freedom Day” – the lifting of all measures – is eagerly awaited by many people. In Norway and Denmark, for example, the time has come. Health insurance chief Andreas Gassen already demanded the end of all corona restrictions by the end of October in mid-September. For this he received a lot of criticism. But when is “Freedom Day” possible? An overview of the assessments of various experts.

Corona in Germany: Warnings before autumn – Lauterbach speaks of a “combined wave of infections”

One thing is certain: it will take a while. “We have to make sure that we do not get a large, combined wave of infections through a Freedom Day or a premature end to the mask requirement,” said SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach Augsburger Allgemeine. “If corona, influenza and common colds occur en masse, it could overload hospitals and intensive care units. It is important to prevent that, ”said Lauterbach.

At a press conference on Wednesday (October 6), Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and RKI boss Lothar Wieler prepared for the upcoming autumn. You have to proceed with caution, but you can look to the winter with confidence, said Spahn. Against the background of a possible new corona wave in autumn, both Wieler and Spahn called for vaccinations – against corona and the flu.

Corona forecast from Spahn: “Pandemic overcome in spring”

A few weeks ago, the Minister of Health announced that he expected the corona pandemic to end in spring 2022. “If no new virus variant emerges that a vaccination does not protect against, which is very unlikely, then we will have overcome the pandemic in spring and will be able to Return to normal, ”said Spahn Augsburger Allgemeine. At the moment, the vaccination quota for a “Freedom Day” in Germany is still too low.

Charité virologist Christian Drosten recently described the vaccination rate as too low. “The numbers look bad,” he said in his NDR podcast “The Coronavirus Update”. Drosten explained: “I think there are now signs of the autumn and winter wave, which we will probably see again in October.” In order to achieve an endemic status before winter, the immunity gap in Germany is too big. Before that, a “Freedom Day” is not realistic, according to Drosten. Other countries are still there.

Corona “Freedom Day” in Germany: Experts assume spring 2022

The virologist and epidemiologist Timo Ullrichs assumes – like Lauterbach and Spahn – that an end to the corona pandemic in Germany can be expected “around spring 2022”. “By then, the vaccination campaign and parallel contamination of the unvaccinated will have generated basic immunity in our population,” he said Focus Online. Virologist Alexander Kekulé pleads for a little more patience. “If you would like to look forward to a Freedom Day and don’t want to be disappointed, you should only plan it for the end of May 2022 to be on the safe side,” the expert also writes Focus Online.

in the Mercury-Interview at the end of August, the virologist Klaus Stöhr also predicted an end to the pandemic in spring 2022. The scientist last spoke in the New Osnabrück Newspaper for a “Freedom Day” for children and young people. However, due to the risk for older unvaccinated people, it was still too early for a complete lifting of all corona measures for adults, the virologist continued. (ph)

