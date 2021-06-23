The corona numbers in Germany are on the decline, but the delta variant is on the rise. Jens Spahn warns of a “worry autumn”. The news ticker.

The number of corona cases in Germany is still at a low level, but the delta variant is causing concern (see first report).

The Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians calls for a faster vaccination rate. (see update from June 23, 9.55 a.m.)

Health Minister Jens Spahn also warns of the spread of the Delta virus on summer vacation. (See update com June 23rd 6.42pm)

“Corona-free” – the number of circles is increasing. In one region the incidence is still over 35 (Update from June 23, 10:37 a.m.).

This news ticker is updated regularly.

Update from June 23, 6.42 p.m .: “It is very likely that the Delta variant will circulate considerably during the summer, especially among younger people who are not vaccinated,” said Andrea Ammon, head of the EU health authority ECDC, according to dpa on Wednesday. According to experts, the Delta virus variant could be responsible for 90 percent of new corona infections in the EU by the end of August.

In Germany, too, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn warns of a “worry autumn”. Although he assumes that people can go on their summer vacation without any worries, “in travel countries that are already heavily affected by the Delta variant *, things look different,” said Spahn * (CDU) to the Düsseldorf-based company “Handelsblatt”. The risk of being infected and then bringing the variant back home from vacation is significantly higher here. “I appeal to all travelers to carefully inform themselves about the infection process, to accept test offers * and to take the quarantine obligations seriously!”

Update from June 23, 4:58 p.m.: The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units in Germany continues to decrease. According to the DIVI intensive care register, 812 corona patients are currently being treated in intensive care. 585 of them have to be artificially ventilated. It is the lowest value since October 18, 2020. According to the DIVI data, a total of 3,387 intensive care beds are free.

Corona rules in the workplace are being relaxed

Update from June 23, 2:06 p.m.: From July 1st, the corona rules in the workplace will be relaxed. Companies still have to offer two tests per week for employees who cannot work from home. However, according to the new Corona Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance, this is no longer necessary if employers can ensure or demonstrate “equivalent protection of employees” through other suitable protective measures, for example if they are fully vaccinated.

The federal government passed a corresponding ordinance on Wednesday. It should apply until September 10th. Employers are therefore still required to “reduce the simultaneous use of rooms by several people (…) to the minimum necessary for operations”. In addition, it remains that operational hygiene plans must be drawn up and infection protection measures taken, for example through partition walls and distance rules. If this is not possible, medical masks must be provided.

Corona test centers: controls tightened – remuneration reduced

Update from June 23, 1:16 p.m.: There should be stricter controls for test centers in the future. After suspected billing fraud, the federal cabinet approved an ordinance from Health Minister Jens Spahn. Private test centers should then only be able to be approved after individual testing. The option of collective billing for several test sites, for example for national operators, is to be eliminated.

In addition, remuneration will be reduced, which previously, including material costs for the test material, was up to 18 euros per test. For material costs, instead of up to 6 euros, a flat rate of 3.50 euros is to be paid from July 1st – the previous maximum amount is to be omitted “due to the susceptibility to manipulation of the actual costs”. In the future, 8 euros will be reimbursed for the acceptance of the tests. So far it was 12 euros for non-medical providers.

Corona-free! The number of circles with an incidence of 0 is increasing

Update from June 23, 10:37 a.m.: “Corona-free”! The number of circles with a 7-day incidence of 0 increases. 23 regions out of 412 reported by the RKI now have this value. No new infections were reported here.

Only in one region of Germany is the weekly value above 35: Zweibrücken (Rhineland-Palatinate) has the highest nationwide value of 49.7 (previous day: 43.9). In Schweinfurt, Bavaria, the 7-day incidence has slipped to 28.1. On Tuesday, the value was still 43.1 according to RKI data.

Corona: Only one region over incidence of 35

SK Zweibrücken – 49.7

Lichtenfels district – 31.4

LK Unstrut-Hainich-Kreis – 28.4

SK Schweinfurt – 28.1

Corona: Experts call for faster vaccination against Delta

Update from June 23, 9.55 a.m .: With a view to the spread of the delta variant, Germany’s statutory health insurance doctors are calling for an even higher vaccination rate. “We are in a race against time,” said Andreas Gassen, CEO of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), to the New Osnabrück Newspaper. “The more people will receive both vaccinations in the next few days and weeks, the less the influence of the delta variant will be,” he said.

In order to get faster, “more vaccines are needed,” demanded Gassen. “The bulk delivery is still jerky too much. That is at the expense of predictability. ”The current low incidence values ​​are no reason for recklessness. “The current high level of willingness to vaccinate citizens must not let up,” he said. “We must not become carefree and therefore reckless. Otherwise we threaten to gamble away what we have already achieved ”, so the fear of the head of health insurance physicians.

The chairman of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, had previously called for people to approach more “vaccination skeptics and vaccination deniers”. “If we don’t convince a part of this group of the benefit of vaccination, we will not achieve herd immunity,” he said Editorial network Germany. “Those who do not get vaccinated will sooner or later become infected with the coronavirus,” said Montgomery’s forecast with a view to the Delta variant.

Corona in Germany: Brandenburg without new infection

First report from June 23rd: Berlin – The nationwide seven-day incidence of corona infections has fallen again. The Robert Koch Institute reports a value of 7.2 per 100,000 inhabitants within a week. With reference to information from the health authorities, the RKI reports 1016 new infections. In addition, 51 other deaths were registered. Brandenburg has no new cases.

The seven-day incidence is an essential benchmark for tightening or relaxing corona requirements. The value reached its highest level to date with 197.6 on December 22nd. A week ago the incidence was 13.2.

According to the RKI, the total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic is now 3,723,798. The total number of registered deaths rose to 90,523.

Corona in Germany: Delta variant on the advance

Despite the falling numbers, the delta variant of the virus, which is considered to be more contagious, is also on the rise in Germany. New data from the RKI are expected on Wednesday evening (June 23). It is to be expected that the mutant, which was first discovered in India, has spread further in many parts of Germany – albeit at an overall low level. In the podcast “Coronavirus-Update” (NDR-Info) *, virologist Christian Drosten pleaded for increased vaccinations due to the developments.

Coronavirus: According to the survey, people feel a more direct corona risk

Meanwhile, a survey by the Forsa opinion research institute on behalf of Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) came to the conclusion that the risk of corona infection for more and more people in Germany had come closer in the course of the pandemic. Last March, seven out of ten people knew at least one person from their immediate environment who was infected with the virus. In May 2020 it was only 23 percent. The survey results will be presented this Wednesday with the TK Health Report 2021, as reported by the German Press Agency.

In May, 49 percent of those surveyed said that the corona situation was psychologically stressful, as recently revealed by a survey on behalf of the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers. In a survey from June 2020, 44 percent answered in the affirmative. (jh / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.