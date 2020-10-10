NNot only Germany, other European countries are also suffering from the second wave of the coronavirus. In several neighboring countries, the health authorities reported record levels of new infections.

France reported on Friday 20,339 new cases for the first time more than 20,000 positive tests in one day – a new record. The authorities most recently recorded a peak in new infections at 18,746 on Wednesday. So are total 691.997 Cases known. The number of deaths rose by 62 to 32,583

Also Poland reported a record number of new infections on Friday. Have been in the past 24 hours 4739 People tested positive for the virus. 52 people died. Overall, Poland has been recording since the pandemic began 116,338 Infections and 2919 Deaths.

The authorities in Czech Republic registered 5394 new positive tests – this is the third record in a row. Overall, the number of infections found rose within 24 hours 100,757. 10.7 million people live in the Czech Republic. So far have been 869 The Ministry of Health announced that people died with or from the corona virus.

Austria recorded a maximum number of corona cases on Thursday. Within the past 24 hours are nationwide 1209 New infections have been recorded, the Interior Ministry announced. There are currently 506 people in hospital due to the corona virus, 107 of them are in intensive care units. Most cases were counted in the capital Vienna with 613 new infections.

More than 4500 new infections in Germany

In Germany According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the health authorities recorded on Friday morning 4516 new corona infections. From Wednesday to Thursday, the value rose significantly from 2,828 to 4,058.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, according to the RKI, at least 314,660 People in Germany have been proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus (data as of October 9, 00:00) The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was accordingly 9589. That was 11 more than the day before. Round 271,800 According to RKI estimates, people survived the infection.

The reproduction number, in short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany according to the management report on Friday at 1.34 (previous day: 1.17). This means that one infected person infects more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.37 (previous day: 1.22). It shows the infection from before 8 to 16.

More than 100,000 new infections in Europe

In Europe According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new infections with the coronavirus every day is above the mark for the first time 100,000 Cases climbed. The WHO graph updated on Friday shows a plus compared to the previous day of 109,749 Cases out. Almost 99,000 new cases were reported on Thursday. In Europe, the virus has been spreading steadily since August.

Italy reports more than 5000 positive tests per day for the first time since March 5372. According to the Health Department on Friday, 28 more people who tested positive died. So overall are in Italy 343,770 Infections and 36,111 Deaths recorded.

Incidence above 230: emergency in Madrid

In Spain the government announced the state of emergency over part of Friday Madrid imposed. In this way, the closure of the capital should also be enforced against the will of the regional government. Previously, the central and regional government argued for a week about the closure of the capital.

Now 4.5 of the 6.6 million inhabitants of the capital region are only allowed to leave their community to work or to visit the doctor. In addition, gatherings of more than six people are prohibited, bars and restaurants have to close at 11 p.m.

With 848.324 Infections, Spain is the country in Western Europe hardest hit by the pandemic. Finally, the authorities counted 5,585 new cases. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was on Friday 115. In the Madrid region this figure is even higher 230. So far, 32,688 people have died from or with the corona virus in Spain.

Worldwide record of new infections

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported more new confirmed corona infections than ever before in one day. 350,766 the organization announced on Friday that she had been notified worldwide.

The most affected remain those USA. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 7.6 million Cases known 213.158 People died of or with Covid 19 disease. The US disease centers CDC announced on Friday 54,887 New infections and 979 other deaths known.

In India the number of infections detected is down 70,496 on 6.91 millions gone up. In addition, are within 24 hours 964 more deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health said. Overall died so far 106,490 People with or from the coronavirus.

Brazil according to the Johns Hopkins University around 5 million proven infections. On or with the coronavirus are at least 148,957 People died – the second highest death toll in the world.

In Russia the number of new infections is down 12,126 to more than 1.27 million gone up. In addition, 201 other people died within 24 hours in connection with the corona virus, the authorities announced on Friday morning. This increases the number of deaths 22,257. Russia has the highest number of cases of infection in the world after the USA, India and Brazil. However, according to official data, significantly fewer people died of the virus compared to these countries.

