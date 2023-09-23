Fabrizio Corona finishes serving his sentence after more than 10 years

Fabrizio Corona “closes accounts with justice“, as his lawyer announced, because, even if he still has investigations and trials open against him, he is finishing serving the cumulative final sentences, which initially had even reached over 13 years for a series of convictions, including the now well-known “photo-blackmail” of VIPs.

Today the former photographic agent, who was arrested in January 2013 for the execution of final sentences, received communication from the General Prosecutor’s Office that, after more than 10 years, on the night between Saturday and next Sunday it will be free again. For the former ‘king of the paparazzi’, who became famous when he was arrested in 2007 in the investigation of the then prosecutor Woodcock and who threw underwear from the balcony of his house when he was released from prison, “the end date of his sentence” has been set for “September 23, 2023”, as a result of the so-called “early release”, granted by the Supervisory Court of Milan. That is, a discount of 45 days for every 6 months of the sentence served.

Il Giornale wonders what he will do as a free man. «I’ll go to Paris. I haven’t had a passport since 2010… this is the first thing I do. I’m going there with my girlfriend, Sara Barbieri, with whom I have lived for two years and who is 27 years younger than me” Corona immediately clarifies. And he says, as Il Giornale always reports: «When they told me the end of my sentence I was with Francesca Fagnani, we had just finished recording my interview for the first episode of the new season of Belve (it will be broadcast on Tuesday, ed.) and I didn’t I tried absolutely nothing. Besides the fact that I have always felt free in my head, they have never really managed to cage me, I think that from a judicial point of view they have done too many things to me. But now I am free to do and above all to speak.”

