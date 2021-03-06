Three women make violent allegations against Andrew Cuomo. The governor of New York is said to have harassed her several times. Its political end is looming.

Update from March 6th, 4:39 pm: After serious allegations against the Andrew Cuomo, his reputation appears permanently damaged. The governor of New York is accused of sexual harassment several times, and he is also said to have embellished the corona numbers from his state. Not a good starting point for the new elections in the coming year. Therefore, there is already speculation as to who could replace Cuomo in the 2022 election – and the list is long.

It says according to the newspaper Politico some candidates who are less well known abroad but who have had impressive careers in the US state. They are qualified Democrats who could be dangerous for him in the primaries. The names also include two people who enjoy considerable prominence: Senator Alexandira Ocasio Cortez and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The latter has been at war with his party colleague Cuomo for some time. A fact that could now benefit him. The New York City Mayor is also known for taking political risks and is sometimes rewarded for doing so. However, its popularity has diminished massively, especially in its own city and in the suburbs. Ocasio Cortez, on the other hand, could rely on the active help of her supporters. She is now considered an important thought leader of the progressive left wing of the Democrats. However, she has too little political experience and may not yet have enough concrete results to convince the voters. No matter who prevails in the end: Cuomo’s days seem numbered.

Sexual harassment and embellished corona numbers: Serious allegations against Andrew Cuomo

First report from March 3rd: New York – Andrew Cuomo has to explain. Another woman accused him of sexual harassment. “I was so confused, shocked and ashamed,” she reports New York Times from the incident at a wedding in September 2019. The 63-year-old appeared “aggressive”, put his hands on her cheeks and asked if he could kiss her. A photo and a witness confirm the incident. The governor is said to have touched the 33-year-old below the hip that evening.

Andrew Cuomo: New York governor assaulted several times? He speaks of “misunderstandings”

Two former Cuomo employees had already reported attacks. They also spoke to the New York Times. The former advisor to the Democrats *, Lindsay Boylan, said that her boss at the time kissed her against her will. 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett was questioned by Cuomo about her sex life, she complains.

Andrew Cuomo today describes the incidents as “unfortunate misunderstandings”. He is “sincerely sorry” that some of his statements were misinterpreted as “undesirable flirtations”. He never touched anyone inappropriately.

“Predator-like behavior”: Charlotte Bennett rages after evasion – and reports of fear of advances

This excuse enrags Bennett. The governor of New York * refuses to “recognize his predatory behavior or to take responsibility for it,” she complains. “You know it. Abusers, especially those in power, tend to be repeat offenders who use manipulative tactics to downplay accusations, blame victims, deny wrongdoing, and avoid consequences, ”says Bennett.

Cuomo asked her at the time whether age played a role for her in a romantic relationship and made it clear that she was open to a relationship with a 20-year-old, Bennett describes the statements as unmistakable for her. “I understand that the governor wants to sleep with me. I felt terribly uncomfortable and scared. And I was wondering how to get out of there. I assumed that was the end of my job. “

New York: Investigation against Governor Cuomo begins – “Always take sexual harassment seriously”

Attorney General Letitia James has now been authorized by Governor Cuomo to conduct the investigation. “Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously,” she announces a complete investigation. The results are to be made public after completion of the investigations.

But Cuomo’s image in the USA already seems to be torn apart. There is already talk of the fall of a bearer of hope. In the corona pandemic, the New York governor stood out with clear words and even became a presidential candidate for many observers. Until Cuomo came into negative focus here as well. The corona numbers in New York are said to have been massively embellished. The FBI is investigating. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.