After the initial hype, the demand for corona self-tests has plummeted. Now the trade threatens to get stuck on the once much sought-after goods.

The corona incidence numbers are falling nationwide and, step by step, something is returning to normal. In all of Germany, the low number of cases means that there is more and more relaxation – especially for leisure and holiday activities. In addition, the gastronomy is attracting visitors again and cinemas and fitness studios are allowed to reopen.

In many places, you still need a negative corona test (not a self-test) for access, the only exception: Fully vaccinated and recovered people are equated with those who tested negative. Exactly for this reason the threatens Sale of corona self-tests for a million dollar failure for German trade. Numerous discounters such as Aldi, Lidl and Co. stay seated on their goods and sell the self-tests online and in the market now at ridiculous prices. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.