OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2022 for the fifth time since April, citing mounting economic challenges including rising inflation and interest rates.

China’s factory output growth slowed and retail and real estate sales fell further in October, in the latest sign that the world’s second-largest economy is losing momentum as it grapples with prolonged COVID restrictions.

And while investors welcomed China’s announcement last week that it would ease strict restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the Corona virus to stimulate economic activity and energy demand, analysts said that the closures and the increase in Covid-19 infections still pose a major downside risk.

price action

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $92.87 a barrel by 0416 GMT, after falling 3 percent when settling on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 50 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $85.37 a barrel, after falling 3.5 percent in the previous session.

For his part, Stephen Innes, director of SBI Asset Management, said in a note, “The closures in densely populated areas in China impede mobility and demand for oil more than economic activity.”

This comes after the International Monetary Fund said Sunday that the global economic outlook has become more bleak than expected last month, pointing to a steady deterioration in PMI surveys in recent months.

The embargo that the European Union will impose on Russian oil, in response to the Ukraine crisis, is scheduled to start on December 5. After the ban, the European Union will stop imports of Russian oil products in February.